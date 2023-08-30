explore-the-exciting-agenda-of-the-saas-stage-at-techcrunch-disrupt-2023

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is just around the corner, and with it comes a complete lineup of the highly anticipated SaaS Stage agenda. This year, the SaaS industry takes center stage as industry leaders, executives, venture capitalists, and successful founders come together to discuss the future of software as a service.

Selling Your SaaS Startup: The VC View

Get a unique perspective from venture capitalists as they share insights on why and when you should consider selling your SaaS startup. Whit Bouck, managing director at Insight Partners, Cathy Gao, partner at Sapphire Ventures, and Megan Reynolds, principal at Vertex Ventures, will delve into the investor’s perspective on exit strategies.

What’s Next for GitHub?

Join CEO Thomas Dohmke as he discusses the future plans and innovations of GitHub. Discover how the company is expanding beyond its core code repository and collaboration functionality, with a particular focus on its Copilot code completion service.

The Workplace of the Future Is Here

Erik Braund, the founder and CEO of Katmai Tech, will take you on a virtual visit to Katmai HQ to explore the future of work. Learn how their 3D virtual office creates a more effective and productive remote work culture by combining video conferencing with immersive, photo-realistic environments.

Cloudflare’s Journey from TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield to Public Company

Don’t miss this exclusive chat with Matthew Prince and Michelle Zatlyn, the co-founders of Cloudflare. They will discuss their remarkable journey from launching onstage at TechCrunch Disrupt in 2010 to becoming a successful public company.

AI for SaaS

Ines Chami, chief scientist at Numbers Station, David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab, and Navrina Singh, founder and CEO of Credo AI, will delve into the integration of generative AI in SaaS products. Discover the best practices for incorporating AI responsibly, whether your product is new or established.

What’s Next for Atlassian?

Rajan Rajeev, the CTO of Atlassian, will share insights into the company’s pioneering approach to SaaS marketing and its migration to the cloud. Gain valuable knowledge about modernizing infrastructure and moving products to the cloud from one of the industry’s leading innovators.

The State of Quantum

Join industry experts Joe Fitzsimons, Itamar Sivan, and Faye Wattleton as they discuss the current state of quantum computing. Explore the industry’s challenges, potential risks, and the exciting potential of this rapidly advancing field.

Certified SaaS

If you’re selling your SaaS product to regulated industries, certification is essential. Gain insights from Christina Cacioppo, co-founder and CEO of Vanta, and Job van der Voort, co-founder and CEO of Remote, as they discuss the certifications required for startups and the compliance challenges they face.

Scale at All Cost?

Discover the strategies that successful SaaS startups should employ in 2023 to stay ahead in today’s evolving market. Jill Chase, partner at CapitalG, and Guillermo Rauch, creator of Next.js and founder and CEO of Vercel, will share their valuable insights into scaling tactics and growth opportunities.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 takes place from September 19th to 21st in San Francisco.