TechCrunch Disrupt 2023: Last Chance To Volunteer And Earn A Free Pass

Written by: Natka Borrego | Published: 30 August 2023
News

In just a few weeks’ time, the highly anticipated TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is set to take place in San Francisco. As the mecca of the startup world, this event is expected to attract over 10,000 startup leaders from around the globe. To make this event truly unforgettable, we are still in need of a few more volunteers.

Key Takeaway

Earn a free General Admission pass for all three days of TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 by volunteering for just eight hours.

Join the Excitement and Get Your Free Pass

By dedicating eight hours of your time as a volunteer, you will receive a complimentary General Admission pass that grants you access to the Disrupt Stage, the Builders Stage, and the seven new industry-specific stages. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to attend numerous breakout sessions and roundtable discussions.

One of the main highlights of the event is the Startup Battlefield pitch competition, where the top 20 startups out of 200 companies will vie for $100,000 of equity-free prize money. As a volunteer, you can witness this thrilling competition completely free, all in exchange for a small investment of your time.

Explore the World of Startups

If you have a passion for tech, startups, event planning, or marketing, volunteering at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is the perfect opportunity to gain valuable insights into the production of a world-renowned startup event. You’ll have the chance to take on various responsibilities, including registration check-in, speaker coordination, attendee guidance, customer support, signage placement, badge scanning, and vendor setup support.

It’s important to note that work-exchange volunteers are responsible for their own meals, housing, and travel expenses. Additionally, a mandatory orientation meeting will be held on Monday, September 18, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PDT. All selected volunteers must commit to a minimum of 8 hours of work during the conference.

Apply to volunteer by September 5, as only selected applicants will be notified due to the high volume of applications. Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of the World Cup of Silicon Valley!

For companies interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, please contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out the form available on our website.

