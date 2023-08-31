discover-the-exciting-agenda-of-the-sustainability-stage-at-techcrunch-disrupt-2023

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 is just around the corner, and this year’s event promises to be a game-changer for climate tech and sustainability. One of the highlights of the conference is the dedicated Sustainability Stage, where industry experts and innovators will come together to discuss the latest trends and challenges in this vital field. From raising capital for climate tech startups to the future of sustainable agriculture, this stage will cover a wide range of topics that are shaping the world we live in.

Key Takeaway TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will feature a dedicated Sustainability Stage, where experts will discuss the latest trends and challenges in climate tech and sustainability.

Raising in a New Climate

Kicking off the Sustainability Stage, investors will shed light on the headwinds facing climate tech startups and explore new opportunities in this rapidly evolving sector. They will also discuss areas where startups can make a significant impact and highlight overlooked opportunities.

Clearing the Air on Tech and Cities

City leaders are increasingly embracing sustainable tech to combat climate change. However, this doesn’t come without its challenges. In this session, city leaders will share their experiences of integrating sustainable technologies into urban spaces, discussing both the highs and lows of this journey.

Doing Something Concrete on Climate

Cement, one of the most widely used materials, is also one of the least climate-friendly. Rick Fox, the co-founder and CEO of Partanna, a concrete startup, will join the stage to share insights on how his company is making a positive impact on the environment through innovative approaches to concrete production.

Is Sustainable Fast Fashion Possible?

The fast fashion industry has been under scrutiny for its environmental impact. Three trailblazers will explore the future of circular fashion, sustainable materials, and how emerging technologies can help decarbonize the industry, while still attracting customers with the latest trends and affordable prices.

The Upside (and Downside) of Cultivated Meat

Meat production is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Uma Valeti, the founder and CEO of Upside Foods, aims to disrupt the industry by growing meat in a lab setting. This session will delve into the obstacles and opportunities of lab-grown meat and its potential to reduce our carbon footprint.

Beer, Lab Meat, and Climate Chaos

Startups like Berkeley Yeast and Future Meat are revolutionizing the agriculture industry with innovative approaches to food and drink production. This session will explore the obstacles and opportunities in sustainable agriculture, including the future of beer and lab-grown meat, and how supply chains can meet the demands of environmentally conscious consumers.

Decentralized, Decarbonized, and Fully Electrified — Tomorrow’s Grid

Electrifying everything is a key solution to combat climate change. This session will showcase innovative startups that are remaking the electrical grid to support new methods of power generation and consumption. They will discuss the challenges and opportunities of transforming the grid from the ground up, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will take place from September 19–21 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to gain insights from industry leaders and be part of the sustainability revolution. Get your pass now and save up to $400.

If your company is interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.