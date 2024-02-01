Newsnews
YouTube Premium And Music Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers, Google Reports

Written by: Annabela Sosa | Published: 2 February 2024
Google announced today that YouTube has reached a significant milestone, surpassing 100 million paid subscribers across its YouTube Music and YouTube Premium services. This marks a notable increase from the 80 million paid users reported in November 2022.

Key Takeaway

YouTube’s Premium and Music services have surpassed 100 million paid subscribers, contributing to Google’s annual subscription business revenue of over

5 billion. The platform’s strategic initiatives and global expansion underscore its growing significance within Google’s business portfolio.

Continued Growth and Financial Impact

During the Q4 2023 earnings call, Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai revealed that the company’s subscription business, which encompasses YouTube’s paid plans, now generates over $15 billion annually. This substantial growth underscores the increasing value of subscription-based services within Google’s portfolio.

Enhanced Value for Partners

According to Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, premium users are proving to be highly beneficial for the company’s partners. He emphasized that these users are delivering enhanced value to creators, music and media partners, and YouTube itself. On average, each additional Premium sign-up contributes to higher earnings for these stakeholders, highlighting the positive impact of the subscription model.

Evolution of YouTube’s Subscription Services

YouTube Music was initially introduced in 2015, offering a $9.99 per month Red subscription that provided ad-free viewing and access to Play Music. In 2018, the Red subscription was rebranded as YouTube Premium, reflecting the platform’s evolution and expansion of its premium offerings.

Strategic Initiatives and Global Expansion

YouTube has implemented various strategic initiatives to enhance the appeal of its Premium subscription, including measures to address ad blockers and the introduction of features such as mini-games and enhanced bitrate videos. Furthermore, the platform has expanded its Premium subscription to over 100 countries, with recent additions including Algeria, Cambodia, Ghana, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, and Senegal in December 2023.

Financial Performance and Business Impact

YouTube’s substantial contribution to Google’s business is evident in its financial performance, with the platform generating $9.2 billion in Q4 2023, a notable increase from $8 billion during the same period the previous year. This underscores the significant role that YouTube plays in Google’s overall business and revenue generation.

