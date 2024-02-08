Newsnews
Attentive.ai Secures $7M To Revolutionize Automation In Landscaping And Construction Services

Written by: Clarinda Forester | Published: 8 February 2024
Attentive.ai, a burgeoning startup specializing in vertical software for landscaping and construction services in the U.S., has successfully raised $7 million in a recent funding round. The company aims to bolster its AI-driven solutions and extend its services to a wider array of businesses.

Key Takeaway

Attentive.ai has secured $7 million in funding to further develop its AI-led offerings and expand its reach in the landscaping and construction services sector.

Enhancing Efficiency in Landscaping and Construction Services

The funding, led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India, marks a significant milestone for Attentive.ai. This Series A round, which follows a previous $5 million seed investment, also saw participation from existing investors such as Peak XV’s Surge and InfoEdge Ventures. Notably, Tenacity Ventures, a Mumbai-based investment firm, joined the funding through a secondary investment.

Addressing Industry Challenges with AI and Computer Vision

Landscaping and outdoor services often rely on manual measurements, incurring significant labor and operational costs. Attentive.ai aims to address these challenges by leveraging AI and computer vision to provide automated site measurements through its platform, Automeasure. This innovative approach enables businesses to streamline their operations, save time, and make more accurate bids for outdoor contracts.

Empowering Businesses with AI-Based Workflows

Founded in April 2021, Attentive.ai offers an end-to-end business management platform tailored for the North American market. The platform, utilized by industry leaders such as Juniper, U.S. Lawns, and Beary Landscaping, integrates AI-based workflows to automate processes in landscaping and construction companies. Notably, the platform’s Automeasure tool allows for automated site measurements, catering to services such as landscape, paving, facilities maintenance, and snow management.

Expanding Focus and Driving Innovation

With the new funding, Attentive.ai has expanded its focus to include construction operations, targeting general and sub-contractors and suppliers with its Beam AI tool. This strategic move aligns with the startup’s goal of leveraging technology to drive efficiencies in the construction industry, which is valued at over $3 trillion.

Future Growth and Development

Attentive.ai plans to utilize the funding to expand its presence in the U.S. market and bolster its team by hiring more personnel. Additionally, the startup aims to allocate a portion of the capital to further enhance its product offerings and strengthen its marketing efforts.

With a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction, Attentive.ai is poised to capitalize on its innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to drive disruptions in traditional industries such as outdoor field services and construction.

