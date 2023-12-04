Newsnews
Atomic Industries Secures $17 Million Seed Round To Revolutionize America’s Industrial Base

Written by: Lorri Comeaux | Published: 5 December 2023
American startup Atomic Industries is on a mission to revolutionize the manufacturing industry by automating tool and die making, a critical process in producing a wide range of products, from everyday consumer items to complex aircraft components.

Key Takeaway

Atomic Industries has secured

7 million in seed funding to fuel its AI-driven revolution in the manufacturing industry. By automating tool and die making, the startup aims to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and usher in a new era of industrial productivity. Investors, including Narya and major automakers’ VC arms, recognize the potential of Atomic’s innovative approach. The funding will be used to expand the software, operations, and manufacturing teams, as well as build a supercomputer. Atomic is poised to accelerate America’s industrial base into the future.

Embracing the Merge of Bits and Atoms

In recent years, a new wave of startups has emerged, challenging the traditional separation between companies dealing in “atoms” (hardware and manufacturing) and those dealing in “bits” (software and financial services). Atomic Industries embodies this new paradigm, recognizing the inseparable connection between bits and atoms and leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to push the boundaries of industrial innovation.

Unlocking Efficiency in Tool and Die Making

Atomic is focused on automating the design process for tool and die making, which traditionally relies on the expertise of skilled craftsmen. The company is developing an AI software stack that acts as an efficient design engine, bridging the gap between customer requirements and the manufacturing tool. By harnessing physics-based problem solving and machine-led automation, Atomic aims to optimize the production of complex, customized products.

Building an AI Apprentice

At the core of Atomic’s solution is an applied AI software stack, reminiscent of training a human apprentice. The software undergoes rigorous testing against industry-standard simulation tools, competing with human teams and continuously learning from real-world production data. The ultimate goal is for the AI to optimize each design in terms of cost, complexity, lead time, and performance, emulating the skills of the best tool and die makers.

Securing Major Investments

The significant potential of Atomic’s vision has attracted prominent investors focused on hard tech and major automakers. The startup recently closed a $17 million seed funding round led by Narya, with participation from notable names including 8090 Industries, Acequia Capital New Industrials, Porsche Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, Toyota Ventures, and Impatient Ventures. This funding follows a previous $3.2 million pre-seed round and enrollment in Y Combinator’s W21 cohort.

A Midwest Powerhouse

Despite being located in the Midwest, Atomic recognizes the region’s strong foundation in tool making and embraces its talent pool. The startup has established a cutting-edge testbed facility in Detroit to develop AI manufacturing capabilities and leverage the expertise of Midwestern tool makers. Atomic’s ambitious plans include the recruitment of additional talent in software, operations, and manufacturing, as well as the construction of an in-house supercomputer to support high-performance computing and machine learning needs.

Transforming America’s Industrial Base

While Atomic’s immediate focus is on tool and die making, its long-term vision extends to transforming America’s industrial base as a whole. The startup envisions a future where factory workers have productivity multipliers similar to software engineers. By combining technology with human expertise, Atomic aims to create a new industrial landscape capable of mass producing a limitless range of products swiftly and cost-effectively. This ambitious undertaking has the potential to reshape the manufacturing sector and position America at the forefront of global industrial innovation.

