tiktok-expands-in-app-ticketmaster-ticketing-feature-to-20-countries

TikTok and Ticketmaster have announced the expansion of their in-app ticketing feature to 20 new countries, following its successful launch in the United States in August 2022. This partnership allows TikTok users to not only discover events but also purchase tickets for them without having to leave the app.

The feature is now available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain, and Sweden. Artists on TikTok from these countries can now utilize the Ticketmaster ticketing feature to promote their live dates and connect with their fans by adding Ticketmaster event links to their videos.

TikTok has reported successful ticketing campaigns for both rising artists and established musicians, including Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy, Bianca Costa, Grand Corps Malade, DJ Snake, and Shania Twain. Additionally, TikTok stated that videos utilizing the in-app ticketing feature have garnered over 2.5 billion views since its beta launch.

Michael Kümmerle, TikTok’s Global Music Partnership Development Lead, expressed excitement about the partnership: “By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world. As we bring fans closer to the artists and events they love, we hope to deliver further value to all artists throughout all stages of their careers and provide more opportunities for a growing fanbase.”

Notably, TikTok is not the only major platform to partner with Ticketmaster in recent years. The company has collaborations with other platforms such as Snapchat, which matches users with nearby live events, and YouTube, which allows users to find Ticketmaster events directly on the watch page. Furthermore, Ticketmaster has a deal with Spotify, providing personalized event recommendations to its users.

TikTok Launches New Artist Account tags and Promotional Tools

In addition to expanding its ticketing feature, TikTok has introduced dedicated account tags for artists, as well as new promotional tools. These new features aim to further enhance the artist-fan connection and provide additional opportunities for artists to showcase their work.

The new account tags enable artists to have a dedicated presence on TikTok and make it easier for users to discover and engage with their content. Artists can use these tags in their videos to help establish their identity and connect with their audience.

Furthermore, TikTok has introduced new promotional tools that allow artists to amplify their reach and engagement. These tools include the ability to link directly to music streaming platforms and merchandise stores, as well as the option to highlight upcoming events and collaborations.

With these new features, TikTok aims to support artists at every stage of their career and provide them with valuable tools to connect with their fans and grow their presence on the platform. The combination of the expanded ticketing feature, dedicated account tags, and promotional tools demonstrates TikTok’s commitment to the music industry and its continuous efforts to create new opportunities for artists.