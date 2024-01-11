Newsnews
ByteDance Shuts Down Resso Music Streaming Service In India

Written by: Louella Corder | Published: 12 January 2024
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has announced the shutdown of its music streaming service, Resso, in India. The decision comes as ByteDance shifts its focus to expand TikTok Music globally. This move follows the ban of TikTok in India in 2020, making Resso one of the last active properties for ByteDance in the country.

Key Takeaway

ByteDance is shutting down its music streaming service Resso in India as it redirects its efforts towards expanding TikTok Music globally, following the ban of TikTok in the country in 2020.

Resso App Removal and Subscription Status

The Resso app has been removed from both the Play Store and the App Store. While the streaming service remains active for existing users, new subscriptions are no longer available. ByteDance has confirmed the shutdown and stated that it does not intend to launch TikTok Music in India. A spokesperson for ByteDance mentioned, “Unfortunately, owing to local market conditions, we can no longer continue to serve users of Resso in India. We have therefore taken the decision to shut down Resso and its associated operations on January 31st. Users will be offered a refund of their remaining subscription fees.”

Resso’s Presence in Other Markets

India was the last active market for Resso, which initially launched in 2020. The streaming service was also available in Indonesia and Brazil. However, ByteDance introduced TikTok Music in both of these markets in July last year, leading to the shutdown of Resso in Brazil and Indonesia on September 5. In May 2023, ByteDance made Resso a subscription-only service to provide “a better user experience for music fans, while increasing opportunities for rightsholders and artists.”

Global Expansion of TikTok Music

ByteDance has already launched TikTok Music in Australia, Singapore, and Mexico, in addition to Indonesia and Brazil. The company’s decision to focus on TikTok Music globally reflects its commitment to providing a music-centric experience to its users across various regions.

