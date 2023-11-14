Nepal Implements Ban On TikTok, Citing Concerns Over Hate Content

In a move that adds to the growing list of countries banning the popular video-sharing app TikTok, Nepal has recently joined the ranks. The Himalayan country, with a population of close to 30 million people, has prohibited the use of TikTok due to concerns over the platform’s failure to address hate content. This decision was preceded by a new regulation in Nepal, requiring social media platforms to register with the local government.

Key Takeaway Nepal has become the latest country to ban TikTok due to concerns over hate content and its impact on social harmony. This decision highlights the global apprehensions surrounding TikTok’s ownership and data security. As tensions persist, governments and regulators continue to scrutinize the platform, leading to restrictions or outright bans in several countries.

Government Intervention Against Hate Content

The ban on TikTok in Nepal follows reports of the platform being used to promote hate speech, incite violence, and propagate sexual abuse. The government of Nepal has expressed worries about the adverse effects of such content on social harmony. These issues have resulted in offline clashes, the imposition of curfews, and even the deployment of law enforcement personnel.

Officials in Nepal believe that TikTok’s refusal to take effective action against hate content directly affects the well-being of society. The government’s decision to ban the app aims to mitigate the potential negative consequences of these activities.

Global Concerns and Restrictions

TikTok’s popularity has raised concerns worldwide, particularly regarding its ownership by ByteDance, a company based in China. Several countries, including India and the United States, have taken measures to restrict or ban the app due to apprehensions related to Chinese influence and data security.

India, for instance, banned TikTok and other Chinese internet services in 2021 amid escalating tensions along the border. Similarly, the state of Montana in the United States became the first to ban TikTok over concerns about potential data privacy breaches. Other countries, such as Canada and the United Kingdom, have restricted TikTok’s use primarily among government officials.

TikTok’s Defense and Data Storage Measures

TikTok has consistently maintained that it does not share user data with the Chinese government. To address concerns about data security, the app has invested significant resources, including up to $1.5 billion for “Project Texas.” This initiative aims to store user data onshore, alleviating fears about unauthorized access or misuse of personal information.