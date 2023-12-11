Newsnews
TikTok’s $1.5 Billion Investment In Tokopedia’s E-commerce Business In Indonesia

Written by: Lira Ireland | Published: 11 December 2023
TikTok, owned by ByteDance, is making a strategic move to expand its presence in Indonesia, which is Southeast Asia’s largest e-commerce market. The company has faced regulatory challenges in the region but has found a new route to navigate these obstacles.

Key Takeaway

TikTok is investing

.5 billion in a joint venture with Tokopedia, the e-commerce arm of GoTo, in order to gain a foothold in Indonesia’s booming e-commerce market. This move comes after TikTok faced regulatory challenges and suspended its e-commerce services in compliance with Indonesian regulations. The joint venture aims to support and empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that dominate the local e-commerce landscape. With this partnership, TikTok aims to transform Indonesia’s e-commerce sector, creating new job opportunities in the coming years.

TikTok is investing $1.5 billion in a joint venture that merges Tokopedia, the e-commerce unit of Indonesian tech giant GoTo, with TikTok Shop Indonesia, TikTok’s local division dedicated to e-commerce. The new entity will be majority-controlled by TikTok, holding a 75.01% stake.

Instead of a one-time investment, the $1.5 billion will be infused into the combined business gradually over time. Initially, TikTok will pay $840 million to acquire its stake, with GoTo retaining a fixed 24.99% stake in the joint venture.

Regulatory Challenges Led to Partnership

The latest joint venture is in response to TikTok facing scrutiny from regulators regarding its independently-owned initiative, TikTok Shop Indonesia. The Indonesian government implemented a ban on direct payments for online purchases made through social media platforms in a bid to protect smaller local merchants and preserve user data privacy. Consequently, TikTok suspended its e-commerce services on October 4th, complying with the new regulation.

Three key components make up this deal’s structure. Firstly, Tokopedia will acquire TikTok Shop Indonesia’s business for $340 million in the fourth quarter of this year. Secondly, TikTok will purchase a majority stake in Tokopedia through the new joint venture, investing $840 million. Lastly, an additional investment of up to $1.5 billion will be made over an unspecified period to further develop the joint venture.

GoTo acknowledges that TikTok Shop Indonesia’s valuation was based on an assessment of its past performance, taking into account the current regulatory environment and does not reflect the future potential of the combined entity.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Indonesia’s Booming E-commerce Market

Indonesia holds significant influence in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce landscape, with a valuation estimated between $50 billion and $60 billion in the past year, contributing around two-thirds of the regional revenue.

A considerable portion of this revenue comes from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating on various online marketplaces. TikTok and GoTo recognize this trend and are committed to supporting these businesses. The companies emphasized that over 90% of the joint venture’s merchants are micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and have outlined plans for collaborative initiatives to aid their growth.

Crucially, TikTok has acknowledged the need for an Indonesian partner to navigate the local market effectively.

TikTok, which launched TikTok Shop Indonesia in 2021, boasts approximately 106 million users in Indonesia as of October, making it the second-largest market after the United States. With 167 million active social media users, accounting for 60.4% of the country’s population, Indonesia ranks as the third-largest social media market in Asia, behind China and India.

