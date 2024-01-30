Newsnews
News

TikTok Tests New Feature To Expand TikTok Shop Links In Videos

Written by: Larine Huntsman | Published: 31 January 2024
tiktok-tests-new-feature-to-expand-tiktok-shop-links-in-videos
News

TikTok is currently experimenting with a new feature that could potentially revolutionize the way users interact with the app. The feature aims to make all posts on the platform shoppable, signaling the company’s ambitions to transform TikTok Shop into a multi-billion dollar e-commerce powerhouse in the United States. While the feature is still in limited testing, it has the potential to significantly impact the way users engage with content on the app.

Key Takeaway

TikTok is testing a new feature to make all posts shoppable, signaling the platform’s ambitions to expand its e-commerce capabilities and compete with established players in the industry. The potential impact of this feature on TikTok’s user engagement and e-commerce growth remains to be seen.

TikTok Shop Expansion

The new test feature is designed to automatically identify items in videos and direct viewers to “find similar items on TikTok Shop.” This marks a departure from the previous system, where only approved influencers and brands had the ability to tag products. By bringing e-commerce links into more videos on the app, TikTok is aiming to enhance the shopping experience for its users and capitalize on the platform’s immense reach.

TikTok’s E-Commerce Ambitions

Bloomberg recently reported that TikTok is looking to expand its TikTok Shop U.S. business significantly, with the goal of reaching up to $17.5 billion in 2023. This ambitious target places TikTok in direct competition with established e-commerce giants like Amazon, as well as emerging players such as Temu and Shein. However, TikTok’s unique advantage lies in its massive user base, which provides unparalleled potential for reaching millions of potential buyers.

Impact on TikTok’s Growth

Despite TikTok’s rapid growth in previous years, recent data suggests that the platform’s expansion may be slowing down. Some have raised concerns that the introduction of TikTok Shop and its e-commerce initiatives could be contributing to this slowdown. The app’s monthly active user growth, which averaged 12% year-over-year per quarter in 2022, has decreased to 3% year-over-year per quarter in 2023 following the launch of TikTok Shop in the U.S.

Community Response

The introduction of TikTok Shop has sparked debates among users, with some expressing concerns that the platform is becoming saturated with advertisements. There are discussions online about whether TikTok Shop has negatively impacted the app’s original appeal, with some users lamenting that it has transformed the platform into an “ad-filled wasteland.”

Future E-Commerce Initiatives

In addition to expanding TikTok Shop links in videos, TikTok is also exploring other avenues to bolster its e-commerce business. Reports indicate that the company is planning to establish studios in Los Angeles, where creators can livestream and sell products. This move aims to provide creators with enhanced resources for creating and broadcasting content, further solidifying TikTok’s position in the e-commerce landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results
News

TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
TikTok Tests 15-Minute Video Uploads With A Select Group Of Users
News

TikTok Tests 15-Minute Video Uploads With A Select Group Of Users

by Maribel Stone | 24 October 2023
How To Add Instagram On Tiktok
TECHNOLOGY

How To Add Instagram On Tiktok

by Fayth Rankin | 15 September 2023
TikTok Shop Launches In The U.S.: Connecting Brands, Creators, And Customers
News

TikTok Shop Launches In The U.S.: Connecting Brands, Creators, And Customers

by Cherey Rousseau | 12 September 2023
What Tech Companies Invest In Chinese Cashless Payments
FINTECH

What Tech Companies Invest In Chinese Cashless Payments

by Consolata Scherer | 16 November 2023
How To Add Subtitles In Tiktok
TECHNOLOGY

How To Add Subtitles In Tiktok

by Ardyth Lindquist | 4 August 2023
How To Download Sounds Off Tiktok
How To

How To Download Sounds Off Tiktok

by Carena Taliaferro | 29 September 2023
Pinterest Launches New Feature Inspired By Gen Z-focused Shuffles App
News

Pinterest Launches New Feature Inspired By Gen Z-focused Shuffles App

by Melloney Oglesby | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Turn Off Halo View
GAMING

How To Turn Off Halo View

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024
How Does Amazon Halo Track Sleep
GAMING

How Does Amazon Halo Track Sleep

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024
Acorai’s Breakthrough Heart Monitoring Device Gains Attention With Oversubscribed Seed Round
News

Acorai’s Breakthrough Heart Monitoring Device Gains Attention With Oversubscribed Seed Round

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024
Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023
News

Apple Card Users Earn Over $1 Billion In Daily Cash In 2023

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024
IRS Employees Still Access TikTok Despite Ban On Government Devices
News

IRS Employees Still Access TikTok Despite Ban On Government Devices

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024
Why B2B SaaS Pricing Strategies Are Evolving
News

Why B2B SaaS Pricing Strategies Are Evolving

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024
PayPal Announces Company-Wide Layoffs
News

PayPal Announces Company-Wide Layoffs

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024
SpaceX Launches Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission To The ISS
News

SpaceX Launches Northrop Grumman Resupply Mission To The ISS

by Larine Huntsman | 31 January 2024