Newsnews
News

TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results

Written by: Betty Merrell | Published: 22 September 2023
tiktok-testing-integration-of-google-search-into-in-app-results
News

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, is testing a new feature that integrates Google Search into its own in-app search results. The feature, currently being tested in select markets, allows users to search for the same terms on Google directly from TikTok’s search page.

Key Takeaway

TikTok is testing a feature that integrates Google Search into its in-app search results, signaling the app’s ambition to become a comprehensive online destination. The inclusion of Google Search highlights a shift in user behavior, with young users turning to social apps for their search needs. This behavior has implications for the ongoing antitrust trial against Google, as it demonstrates competition in the market.

Aiming to Become a Comprehensive Online Destination

As TikTok expands its offerings, it is clear that the app has ambitions beyond just being a platform for viral dance moves. Last week, it was reported that TikTok is also experimenting with incorporating Wikipedia entries into its search results. By integrating third-party services like Google Search and Wikipedia, TikTok aims to become a one-stop-shop for users’ online activities.

The Shift in User Behavior

The inclusion of Google Search within TikTok is particularly interesting due to a noticeable shift in user behavior. According to a Google executive, young users who would have traditionally used Google to search the internet are now turning to platforms like TikTok and Instagram instead. This change in behavior indicates that social apps are capturing a significant portion of users’ time, potentially making it unnecessary for young people to leave TikTok when searching for information.

Implications for Competition and the Antitrust Trial

The observation about user behavior also serves as a significant argument in Google’s ongoing antitrust trial. Google is currently facing the Justice Department in a trial focused on its search business and the competition in the market. By highlighting the shift in user preferences, Google is asserting that it faces healthy competition from platforms like TikTok.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All
News

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

by Junia Budd | 22 September 2023
TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results
News

TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun
News

A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding
News

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding

by Arlie Marek | 22 September 2023
New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language
News

New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi
News

Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi

by Roxie Patti | 22 September 2023
Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform
News

Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform

by Becky Upchurch | 22 September 2023
Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows
News

Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows

by Amandi Wrobel | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All
News

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun
News

A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results
News

TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
13 Amazing Outdoor WiFi Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Outdoor WiFi Antenna for 2023

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
13 Amazing Netgear N600 WiFi Cable Modem Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Netgear N600 WiFi Cable Modem Router for 2023

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
11 Amazing Wireless WiFi Camera for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Wireless WiFi Camera for 2023

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
15 Amazing Whole Home WiFi for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Whole Home WiFi for 2023

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
11 Best Network Adapter USB WiFi for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Network Adapter USB WiFi for 2023

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023