Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

Written by: Junia Budd | Published: 22 September 2023
Erika Brodnock, co-founder of Kinhub, aims to revolutionize the way employers support the well-being of their workforce. Through the use of AI-powered technology, Kinhub provides a B2B SaaS platform that democratizes access to coaching and wellness resources for employees. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, Kinhub aims to ensure that no employee is left behind.

Key Takeaway

Kinhub’s AI-powered platform democratizes access to coaching and wellness support for employees, with a focus on diversity and inclusion. By providing personalized resources and support options, Kinhub aims to enable employees to be their best selves at work.

Providing Personalized Wellness Support

Kinhub takes a unique approach to employee wellness by collecting data on individual circumstances and needs. During the onboarding process, employees are asked about their personal lives, such as whether they have children or are experiencing menopause. This data is then used by Kinhub’s algorithm to suggest personalized resources and support options.

The platform offers a range of options, including one-on-one support, group sessions, and coaching programs. Kinhub has made an intentional effort to include consultants from diverse backgrounds. Consultants on the platform come from various sexual orientations, neurodivergence, and ethnic backgrounds to ensure that every employee can find someone they identify with.

Prioritizing Diversity and Inclusion

Erika Brodnock emphasizes the importance of building a network of support around employees to help them navigate various life circumstances. By offering sessions at different times, such as 3 a.m. for those with crying babies, Kinhub ensures that the support is accessible to all. The company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion extends beyond the platform itself, with a focus on consultants who reflect the diverse experiences of employees.

Expanding into the U.S. Market

While Kinhub currently operates in the U.K., Brodnock has plans to expand into the U.S. market. The company is in the process of raising a $2.5 million seed investment, with a growing interest from U.S. investors. Brodnock believes that Kinhub’s approach to workplace well-being will be well-received in the U.S., where there is a greater openness to embracing innovative solutions and addressing racial disparities.

Addressing the Global Mental Health Crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the importance of workplace wellness to the forefront. Employers worldwide are recognizing the need to support the mental well-being of their employees. In the U.S., where healthcare costs are high, access to coaching and mental health resources can be prohibitive for many. Kinhub seeks to fill this gap by offering affordable and accessible support to those in need.

For Brodnock and the Kinhub team, the mission is clear – to provide essential services and support to those who need it most. As the company continues to grow and expand, their dedication to democratizing employee wellness remains at the core of their vision.

