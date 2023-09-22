Newsnews
News

A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun

Written by: Krista Fregoso | Published: 22 September 2023
a-promising-time-to-invest-in-crypto-according-to-katie-haun
News

Katie Haun, the founder and CEO of Haun Ventures, recently shared her insights on the current state of the crypto market and why she believes it’s a favorable time for investors to get involved. Despite the recent market correction and regulatory concerns, Haun remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies.

Key Takeaway

Katie Haun believes that despite the recent market correction and regulatory challenges, now is an opportune time to invest in crypto. With strategic timing and investments, there are significant opportunities in the evolving crypto landscape. However, she expresses concerns about the expansive jurisdiction of regulatory agencies like the SEC and emphasizes the importance of decisions made through established legal processes.

The Crypto Market Correction

Haun acknowledged that the crypto market experienced a setback due to various factors, such as the high valuation of bitcoin and the actions of regulatory agencies. However, she emphasized that this doesn’t mean it’s a bad time to invest.

Contrary to the perception that the crypto industry is stagnant, Haun revealed that her firm, Haun Ventures, has been actively engaged and busy. They intentionally waited for the market correction to make strategic investments, believing it to be a prime opportunity.

Haun explained, “We feel actually it’s a really good time to be investing in the space during this time.” She emphasized the importance of timing and strategic investments in the crypto market.

Haun Ventures’ Two Funds

Addressing the misconceptions about Haun Ventures, Haun clarified that they have two funds: an early stage fund worth $500 million and an acceleration fund for later-stage projects in crypto. She highlighted that they recently closed deals with two “iconic brands” in crypto, although she didn’t disclose their names.

While Haun Ventures raised a total of $1.5 billion across both funds, Haun stated that they haven’t deployed half of the larger fund and significantly less of the earlier stage fund. She expressed satisfaction with the fund size and revealed that they don’t intend to increase it, even in the event of a crypto bull run.

Regulatory Concerns and the SEC

Katie Haun also shared her opinions on the current regulatory landscape and the actions of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). She expressed concerns about the agency’s expansive jurisdiction and emphasized that decisions should be made by courts and Congress, not independent agencies.

Haun criticized the current leadership of the SEC, led by Gary Gensler, for taking an overly expansive view of their jurisdiction. She argued that this approach extends beyond crypto and impacts other areas such as AI and climate regulation. Haun noted that federal judges have started to question the agency’s jurisdiction, suggesting that it may be a step too far.

Despite the regulatory challenges, Haun believes that regulators are currently trying to establish themselves as the “tough cop on the beat” and are going after whatever they can, even if they may not ultimately prevail.

Katie Haun’s Perspective on FTX

As a former federal prosecutor, Haun also shared some insights on FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. While she had a few encounters with Bankman-Fried at conferences, she seemed cautious about discussing the details of their interactions, particularly in the context of government-related discussions.

Haun mentioned that she was on the side of Coinbase during one event and faced a largely pro-FTX audience. She alluded to “awkward moments” in a closed-door setting but refrained from elaborating further.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All
News

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

by Junia Budd | 22 September 2023
TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results
News

TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results

by Betty Merrell | 22 September 2023
A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun
News

A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding
News

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding

by Arlie Marek | 22 September 2023
New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language
News

New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi
News

Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi

by Roxie Patti | 22 September 2023
Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform
News

Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform

by Becky Upchurch | 22 September 2023
Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows
News

Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows

by Amandi Wrobel | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All
News

Kinhub: Revolutionizing Employee Wellness For All

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun
News

A Promising Time To Invest In Crypto, According To Katie Haun

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results
News

TikTok Testing Integration Of Google Search Into In-App Results

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
13 Amazing Outdoor WiFi Antenna for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Outdoor WiFi Antenna for 2023

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
13 Amazing Netgear N600 WiFi Cable Modem Router for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Amazing Netgear N600 WiFi Cable Modem Router for 2023

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
11 Amazing Wireless WiFi Camera for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Wireless WiFi Camera for 2023

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
15 Amazing Whole Home WiFi for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Whole Home WiFi for 2023

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023
11 Best Network Adapter USB WiFi for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Best Network Adapter USB WiFi for 2023

by Krista Fregoso | 22 September 2023