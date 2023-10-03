US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence From ByteDance Amidst Executive Transfers

TikTok Faces Scrutiny over Exec Transfers from ByteDance

U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Richard Blumenthal have raised concerns about the ties between TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance. The senators recently penned a letter to TikTok, questioning the social media platform’s independence after a report revealed that several high-level executives had been transferred from ByteDance to TikTok.

Key Takeaway U.S. lawmakers have expressed concerns about TikTok’s relationship with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, following recent executive transfers between the two organizations. The letter from Senators Blackburn and Blumenthal inquires about the independence of TikTok’s operations and the security of user information.

In a report by The Wall Street Journal, it was highlighted that these former ByteDance executives now hold key positions in advertising, HR, monetization, business marketing, and other areas related to TikTok’s e-commerce initiatives. This has raised questions about whether TikTok maintains close ties with its Beijing-based parent company and the potential risks associated with Chinese government influence.

The letter from the senators specifically asks TikTok to clarify why it has hired executives from ByteDance, further casting doubt on the platform’s independence and the security of U.S. user data. Concerns over TikTok’s connections to China have already led to bans on government-issued devices, including those in use by the U.S. House of Representatives and several U.S. states.

TikTok has made efforts to distance itself from China, such as moving U.S. user data to servers in the U.S. that are managed by Oracle. Despite these measures, questions remain regarding the platform’s relationship with ByteDance.

Reports suggest that TikTok is attempting to preserve ByteDance’s influence while avoiding suspicion. The senators’ letter mentions previous incidents where TikTok was accused of spying on U.S. journalists, further adding to concerns about the security and privacy of user data.

The senators have given TikTok until October 13 to respond to their questions about the executive transfers. The letter seeks information about the roles held by the transferred employees and whether these changes were disclosed to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS).

CFIUS began reviewing TikTok in 2019 amid discussions of a potential national ban. The agency has the authority to demand that TikTok separate its U.S. operations to mitigate perceived risks if it deems the existing measures insufficient.

TikTok has responded to the letter, stating that it is common for employees to work on different products or geographies within a large organization. The company expressed a willingness to provide additional context and facts that were allegedly ignored by The Wall Street Journal’s initial report.

As the deadline for TikTok’s response approaches, it remains to be seen how the platform will address the concerns raised by the U.S. lawmakers.