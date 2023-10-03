Newsnews
News

Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows

Written by: Revkah Eagle | Published: 4 October 2023
sam-altman-backs-teenagers-ai-startup-that-automates-browser-native-workflows
News

Induced AI, a startup founded by two teenagers, has received backing from prominent investors such as Sam Altman, Peak XV, and Daniel Gross and Nat Friedman’s AI grant. The company aims to assist businesses in automating various workflows in innovative ways that were previously unexplored.

Key Takeaway

Induced AI, founded by two teenagers, has secured investments from notable backers such as Sam Altman. The startup offers a platform that enables businesses to automate workflows by converting plain English instructions into real-time pseudo-code. It utilizes Chromium-based browser instances to interact with websites, even if they do not have an API. The company has raised $2.3 million in seed funding and is already working with small to mid-sized customers.

Revolutionizing Workflow Automation

The eponymous platform developed by Induced AI allows businesses to input their workflows in plain English, which is then converted into pseudo-code in real-time. This capability is particularly useful for automating repetitive tasks that are typically managed by back offices. By spinning up Chromium-based browser instances, Induced AI is able to read on-screen content and control the browser, mimicking human behavior to complete various steps of a workflow.

Induced AI’s unique approach allows its browser instances to interact with websites that do not have an API. During a demo, Aryan Sharma, the co-founder and CEO of Induced AI, showcased how the platform can handle complex processes such as two-factor authentication dialogues. The platform’s bi-directional interaction system allows for human involvement when necessary, while the rest of the workflow is managed autonomously.

Redesigning the Browser for Native AI Use

Induced AI has redesigned the browser environment on top of Chromium specifically for autonomous workflow runs. This customized environment has its own memory, file system, and authentication credentials. Sharma claims that by taking this novel approach, Induced AI can handle complex logins, two-factor authentication, file downloads, and data storage and reuse, which other autonomous agents cannot.

Unlike existing models that require manual tagging of HTML elements, Induced AI eliminates this tedious task. The system can understand the necessary information from English instructions and dynamically adjust them as needed for optimizations.

Standing Out in a Crowded Space

While there are several similar modern Robotic Process Automation (RPA) concepts in the market, Sharma highlighted factors that differentiate Induced AI from its competitors. The platform can run multiple tasks simultaneously, offering greater efficiency for businesses. Additionally, it operates fully remotely, providing flexibility for users.

Despite its small team of just five members, Induced AI has already onboarded a few small to mid-sized customers. For example, a sales firm is using Induced AI to streamline employee onboarding. Moreover, the company is actively working on developing new use cases to expand its customer base.

In its recent seed funding round, Induced AI successfully raised $2.3 million. The investors include SignalFire, Untitled Ventures, SV Angel, Superscrypt, Balaji Srinivasan, Julian Weisser, IDEO Colab, and OnDeck. Elaine Zelby from SignalFire praised Induced AI, highlighting its truly human-like interaction and efficiency, and its ability to democratize access to workflow automation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

PayPal And Venmo Credit Or Debit Cards Now Supported On Apple Wallet
News

PayPal And Venmo Credit Or Debit Cards Now Supported On Apple Wallet

by Indira Mccutcheon | 4 October 2023
Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows
News

Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence From ByteDance Amidst Executive Transfers
News

US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence From ByteDance Amidst Executive Transfers

by Davine Hart | 4 October 2023
AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation
News

AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
Xencelabs Pen Display 24: The Budget-Friendly Alternative To Wacom’s Big-Screen Drawing Tablets
News

Xencelabs Pen Display 24: The Budget-Friendly Alternative To Wacom’s Big-Screen Drawing Tablets

by Willabella Camargo | 4 October 2023
Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA
News

Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA

by Gray Curl | 4 October 2023
FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport
News

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport

by Dalia Almaguer | 4 October 2023
Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool
News

Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool

by Helene Mumford | 4 October 2023

Recent Stories

PayPal And Venmo Credit Or Debit Cards Now Supported On Apple Wallet
News

PayPal And Venmo Credit Or Debit Cards Now Supported On Apple Wallet

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows
News

Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence From ByteDance Amidst Executive Transfers
News

US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence From ByteDance Amidst Executive Transfers

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
Xencelabs Pen Display 24: The Budget-Friendly Alternative To Wacom’s Big-Screen Drawing Tablets
News

Xencelabs Pen Display 24: The Budget-Friendly Alternative To Wacom’s Big-Screen Drawing Tablets

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation
News

AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA
News

Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
14 Amazing Hardware Wallet For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Amazing Hardware Wallet For 2023

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
12 Best Shockproof Digital Camera For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Shockproof Digital Camera For 2023

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023