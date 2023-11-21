OpenAI Employees Threaten To Quit If Sam Altman Isn’t Reappointed CEO

In a surprising turn of events, a significant number of employees at OpenAI have expressed their intention to resign if former Y Combinator president Sam Altman is not reinstated as the CEO of the AI startup. This news comes after Ilya Sutskever, OpenAI’s chief scientist and board director, published a public apology on social media, expressing remorse for his role in the company’s recent management changes.

Key Takeaway OpenAI is grappling with internal turmoil as employees threaten to quit unless Sam Altman is reinstated as CEO. The conflicts within the company and the potential loss of key talent could have significant implications for OpenAI’s future.

Employee Dissatisfaction Leads to a Potential Exodus

Approximately 500 out of the 770 employees at OpenAI, including Sutskever himself, have signed a letter urging the board to resign and bring back Altman. This number has since grown to over 650 employees. The letter claims that the board’s decision to remove Altman and demote Greg Brockman, the company’s president, has put the company’s work and mission at risk. It also questions the board’s competence in overseeing OpenAI.

The repercussions of these developments are significant. Altman has already joined Microsoft to lead a research lab, with Brockman at his side. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, inviting other OpenAI colleagues to join. The departure of key employees and the strained relationship with Microsoft positions OpenAI in a challenging situation.

Clashes Over AI’s Potential Harm

The primary trigger for Altman’s removal seems to be disagreements with Sutskever regarding the balance between advancing AI technology and ensuring its safety. Sutskever raised concerns that OpenAI was prioritizing commercialization at the expense of safety. This disagreement escalated after OpenAI’s developer conference, DevDay, where announcements about custom GPTs capable of autonomous operation were made. However, specific incidents involving Altman have not been cited as reasons for his removal.

The board’s decision to replace Altman with interim CEO Emmett Shear, the co-founder of Twitch, further compounded tensions within the company. The fallout from these internal struggles has put OpenAI’s financing at risk, strained its relationship with Microsoft, and led to employee protests and departures.