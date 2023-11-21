Newsnews
News

Competition Authorities Stay Out Of Microsoft-OpenAI Power Struggle For Now

Written by: Clem Rood | Published: 21 November 2023
competition-authorities-stay-out-of-microsoft-openai-power-struggle-for-now
News

Microsoft’s recent recruitment of top executives and AI engineering talent from OpenAI has raised questions about the role competition regulators can play in addressing the movement of AI expertise and value into Microsoft’s commercial empire.

Key Takeaway

The ongoing power struggle between Microsoft and OpenAI has not yet caught the attention of competition authorities. With Microsoft stressing its commitment to the partnership with OpenAI and maintaining a minority stake in the company, regulators may have limited grounds to intervene.

Flight of Talent

The OpenAI board’s failed attempt to reinstate its CEO Sam Altman has resulted in him, the president Greg Brockman, and several leading AI engineers joining Microsoft to establish a new AI research division. It appears that Microsoft’s backup plan is to recreate OpenAI within its own organization.

A mass exodus of OpenAI staff to Microsoft is also a possibility, with hundreds of employees threatening to quit unless the board reinstates Altman and Brockman. Microsoft has assured OpenAI employees of positions at the new subsidiary if they choose to join.

Microsoft’s Public Image

Microsoft’s leadership, including CEO Satya Nadella, has sought to maintain a reassuring public image despite the turmoil. Nadella has emphasized the continuation of the partnership with OpenAI and expressed confidence in the product roadmap. However, his statements can be seen as an attempt to appease both investors and competition regulators.

Regulatory Challenges

Regulating the situation between Microsoft and OpenAI proves challenging for competition authorities. Cristina Caffarra, a leading competition economist, suggests that regulators have limited grounds for formal intervention as the situation primarily involves the retention of senior executives rather than an acquisition. However, if Microsoft were to gain a seat on OpenAI’s board, it could trigger fresh scrutiny.

Microsoft’s market power in cloud computing and its strategic investments in OpenAI raise concerns about potential AI monopolies. However, competition authorities are limited by existing tools and rules and can only intervene if specific triggers are met.

European and German Perspectives

Germany’s Federal Cartel Office (FCO) has not yet found Microsoft’s cooperation with OpenAI to be subject to merger control. However, the FCO warns that any increase in Microsoft’s influence on OpenAI could trigger a review under merger control.

Concerning the European Union, Microsoft has been designated as a “gatekeeper” under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) with its Windows OS classified as a “core platform service.” However, the DMA focuses on past competition concerns, and experts doubt its ability to keep up with rapidly evolving technologies.

Despite these developments, competition authorities are cautiously observing the situation and may not be ready to intervene yet. Critics argue that regulators should take a more proactive approach and investigate deals between tech giants, even if they fly under the radar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers

by Florenza Schmitt | 30 August 2023
Google Backs Anthropic With $2 Billion, Fueling The AI Proxy War
News

Google Backs Anthropic With $2 Billion, Fueling The AI Proxy War

by Breena Quintanilla | 28 October 2023
New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
New Developments In AI: The Rising Demand For Custom Chips In The Generative AI Field
News

New Developments In AI: The Rising Demand For Custom Chips In The Generative AI Field

by Pauletta Whisenant | 12 September 2023
TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot
News

TabbyML Raises $3.2 Million To Challenge GitHub Copilot

by Letizia Peppers | 11 October 2023
Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.
News

Speak Raises $16M In Series B-2 Funding To Expand To The U.S.

by Valina Norwood | 31 August 2023
Introducing Open Source Challengers To OpenAI’s Multimodal GPT-4V: A Comparison
News

Introducing Open Source Challengers To OpenAI’s Multimodal GPT-4V: A Comparison

by Beth Arena | 19 October 2023
OpenAI Announces Plans For First EU Office And Strategic Hires
News

OpenAI Announces Plans For First EU Office And Strategic Hires

by Ellie Herrington | 14 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Use A Phone As A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use A Phone As A 3D Scanner

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
How To Use Kinect As A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Kinect As A 3D Scanner

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
How Does A Fit 3D Scanner Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does A Fit 3D Scanner Work

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
How To Write Code For Creating A 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Write Code For Creating A 3D Scanner

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
How To Make A USB Solar Panel Charger
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make A USB Solar Panel Charger

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
How To Properly Size A Solar Panel Charger For 12V DC 2 Amps
TECHNOLOGY

How To Properly Size A Solar Panel Charger For 12V DC 2 Amps

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
How To Center A Model In A Russian 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Center A Model In A Russian 3D Scanner

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023
How To Build A Homemade 3D Scanner
TECHNOLOGY

How To Build A Homemade 3D Scanner

by Clem Rood | 21 November 2023