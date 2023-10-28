Google Backs Anthropic With $2 Billion, Fueling The AI Proxy War

A New Power Struggle in the AI Field

In a bid to keep up with the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), Google has reportedly invested a staggering $2 billion in Anthropic, a rising star in the AI space. This move follows Microsoft’s recent investment in OpenAI, indicating the start of a proxy war among tech giants.

Key Takeaway The AI industry is witnessing a fierce proxy war between tech giants, with Google and Amazon joining Microsoft in backing promising AI startups. This strategic investment trend highlights the importance of securing a position in the emerging AI landscape and incentivizing innovation in the field.

Anthropic, known for its expertise in large language models (LLMs), joins OpenAI in securing significant funding from major players in the industry. Amazon has also committed as much as $4 billion to Anthropic, demonstrating the fierce competition to establish dominance in the AI field.

It’s not just about the money, though. Building credible competitors to OpenAI and Anthropic requires more than just deep pockets; it demands substantial infrastructure and technical capabilities. Therefore, these investment deals also include resources like compute credits and mutual aid.

Anthropic’s Ambitious Plans to Challenge OpenAI

Anthropic has outlined an ambitious four-year plan, seeking to raise a total of $5 billion to directly compete with OpenAI. The company aims to specialize in enterprise products, focusing on knowledge work and professional services rather than consumer-facing applications.

CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei highlighted the importance of safety and transparency in their AI models. Unlike casual users, corporate customers require a thorough understanding of the technology’s performance for compliance and regulatory purposes.

While the billions invested by tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon may seem excessive, the costs associated with training, deploying, and running these AI models are astronomical. As soon as a model becomes cost-effective, newer and more powerful versions emerge, rendering the previous iterations outdated. OpenAI’s decision to offer its product for free may be unsustainable, but Anthropic takes a more measured approach, aligning costs with income.

According to internal documents, Anthropic plans to invest $1 billion by the end of 2024 to develop their next-generation model, “Claude-Next.”