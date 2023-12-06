Newsnews
Elon Musk Seeks $1 Billion Funding For XAI

Written by: Wenda Donofrio | Published: 6 December 2023
Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur behind companies like Tesla, SpaceX, and X, is on a mission to raise $1 billion for his latest venture, xAI. As per an SEC filing, Musk has already secured around $135 million from four undisclosed investors, leaving him with approximately $865 million to reach his funding goal.

Key Takeaway

Elon Musk is seeking

billion in funding for his AI company, xAI. The company is working on developing the chatbot Grok, which aims to provide unique responses to “spicy” questions. Musk’s previous involvement with OpenAI and recent criticism of the company have raised interest in his latest venture. However, he faces the challenge of raising $865 million to reach his funding goal.

Building Grok: An AI Chatbot with a “Rebellious Streak”

xAI is currently focused on developing a chatbot named Grok, which aims to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Bard, and Anthropic’s Claude. According to the xAI website, Grok is set to differentiate itself by tackling “spicy” questions that other AI bots tend to avoid. In just two months of development, Grok is soon to be released in beta for X Premium+ subscribers.

What sets Grok apart is its ability to update in real-time using the knowledge shared on X. However, for this feature to be successful, it must be capable of distinguishing between accurate information and misinformation.

Musk’s Departure from OpenAI and Criticism

Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI but resigned from its board in 2018. Recently, he has expressed criticism towards the company, particularly following the controversial firing and subsequent re-hiring of CEO Sam Altman. This series of events caused confusion and concern within the AI industry.

Raising $865 Million: A Challenge for Musk

While raising $865 million is no small feat, Musk’s prominent position in the tech industry might work in his favor. However, potential investors may have reservations due to concerns about his management of X. Despite this challenge, Musk is determined to succeed.

