X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, has officially launched Grok, a new chatbot developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup. With a release exclusively for X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., Grok aims to provide a unique conversational experience for users.

Key Takeaway Grok, the new chatbot launched by X, offers a rebellious and witty approach to answering user questions. Its ability to incorporate real-time data from X posts sets it apart from competitors, providing users with up-to-the-minute information. While Grok’s edgy personality may be entertaining, it’s important to note its limitations, such as the inability to understand images or videos.

Grok’s Unique Features

Grok, powered by a generative model called Grok-1, offers answers to user questions in a conversational manner. Its knowledge base draws from a wide range of sources, including data from the web up until Q3 2023, as well as real-time data from X posts. This real-time access to X’s data sets Grok apart from competitors like ChatGPT and Bard, allowing it to provide up-to-the-minute information.

Unlike other chatbots, Grok has a rebellious streak and wit, as emphasized by Elon Musk himself. It is willing to answer “spicy questions” often rejected by other AI systems. Users have even reported Grok’s willingness to be vulgar and use colorful language, adding to its countercultural image.

Limitations and Future Development

While Grok offers entertaining and sometimes intelligent responses, it does have its limits. Currently, Grok cannot understand the content of images or videos, although xAI plans to enhance the underlying model in the future to handle modalities beyond text.

Grok’s release is part of X’s strategy to attract and retain subscribers, given the recent advertiser pullback. In addition to Grok, X has plans to introduce a range of new services, potentially behind a paywall, including peer-to-peer payments.