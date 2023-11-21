Screenshots Reveal XAI’s Chatbot Grok On X’s Web App

New screenshots have given us a sneak peek into the development of xAI’s AI chatbot, Grok, as it will appear within the X app. Grok, which was announced by X owner Elon Musk as part of the top-tier subscription service, X Premium+, is designed to have a conversational mode with a touch of personality. Modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, Grok will respond with wit and even have a rebellious streak. Unlike other AI systems, Grok will tackle “spicy” questions and provide real-time knowledge through the X platform and web browsing capabilities.

Grok released to select testers

Grok was initially released on November 4 to a privileged group of testers. However, Musk recently disclosed in a post that all X Premium+ subscribers will soon have access to Grok. X Premium+, priced at $16 per month, presents users with an ad-free experience, as well as the opportunity to earn money through a Creator Hub. Musk suggests subscribers consider opting for this package in order to avail themselves of the Grok AI assistant.

Subscription options at X

X offers three subscription options: X Basic, X Premium, and X Premium+. The Basic subscription at $3 per month includes features like the edit button, longer posts, and videos. However, it does not offer ad removal or strong reply-boosting capabilities. On the other hand, X Premium, priced at $8 per month, removes half the ads on the For You and Following feeds, while also supporting Basic’s features and providing the Verification checkmark. Finally, X Premium+ provides complete ad removal, access to Grok, and the Creator Hub for $16 per month or $168 per year.

Grok’s integration into the X app

Integration of Grok into the X app is already underway, as shown in a screenshot from app researcher Nima Owji. The addition of Grok is indicated by its icon on the left-side navigation bar, distinguishing it from other X icons. Non-subscribers who click on the icon will be prompted to subscribe to Premium+ in order to access Grok. Subscribers, on the other hand, will have access to the basic chatbot interface, allowing them to ask questions and view their query history. Though the exact release date for Grok remains unknown, its presence in the X web application suggests that a launch is imminent or that testing with select users is on the horizon.

Developments at X and OpenAI

X has refrained from commenting on these recent developments, as Musk disbanded the company’s communications team after its acquisition. However, X’s help documentation states that access to Grok on the Premium+ tier is “coming soon.” Meanwhile, OpenAI, a leading AI company, has recently faced its own turmoil, with CEO Sam Altman unexpectedly being removed from the board due to concerns regarding AI innovation and communication breakdowns. Altman may potentially join Microsoft to lead an AI team, although nothing has been confirmed at this time.