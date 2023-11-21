Newsnews
News

Ford To Downsize EV Battery Factory Plan, Reflecting Slower Growth In EV Sales

Written by: Tamarra Boothe | Published: 22 November 2023
ford-to-downsize-ev-battery-factory-plan-reflecting-slower-growth-in-ev-sales
News

Ford announced on Tuesday its decision to downsize its plans for a factory in Michigan that was intended to produce cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries for electric vehicles. This comes in the wake of a pause in the project two months ago and aligns with Ford’s strategy to delay around $12 billion in investments for electric vehicles, including the construction of a second battery plant with SK On, its joint venture partner.

Key Takeaway:

Ford’s decision to downsize its EV battery factory plan reflects the slower growth in electric vehicle sales and increased price sensitivity among consumers. Despite the reduction in production capacity and job estimates, Ford remains committed to its long-term electric vehicle strategy and will continue to invest in the EV battery park project in Michigan.

Adjustments Due to Slowed EV Sales and Increased Price Sensitivity

Like many other automakers, Ford has made adjustments to production timelines and factory plans due to slower growth in electric vehicle sales and increased price sensitivity among consumers. By scaling down the EV battery factory, Ford aims to adapt to the changing market conditions and optimize its investment strategy.

Reduced Production Capacity and Job Estimates

The scaled-down version of the EV battery factory will now have a production capacity of 20 gigawatt-hours, reflecting a significant reduction of approximately 43%. Despite the downsizing, the factory is still scheduled to commence battery cell production in 2026. However, the number of jobs estimated to be created by the factory has decreased from 2,500 to 1,700.

Continued Investment in Electric Vehicle Strategy

Ford remains optimistic about its long-term strategy for electric vehicles but recognizes the need to re-evaluate and resize certain investments. The company stated, “While we remain bullish on our long-term strategy for electric vehicles, we are re-timing and resizing some investments.” Ford’s commitment to the EV battery park project in Michigan remains steadfast, albeit with adjustments to align with current market dynamics.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations
News

Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations

by Doralyn Caudillo | 19 October 2023
Stellantis And Samsung SDI To Establish Second $3.2 Billion EV Battery Factory In Indiana
News

Stellantis And Samsung SDI To Establish Second $3.2 Billion EV Battery Factory In Indiana

by Jillane Dumont | 12 October 2023
Ford Offers Increased Wages At Planned EV Battery Factories Amid UAW Strike
News

Ford Offers Increased Wages At Planned EV Battery Factories Amid UAW Strike

by Ardelle Palladino | 13 October 2023
Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand
News

Ford Delays $12B In EV Investments Amid Softening Demand

by Daniela Kennedy | 27 October 2023
Ford Halts Work On $3.5B EV Battery Factory With China’s CATL
News

Ford Halts Work On $3.5B EV Battery Factory With China’s CATL

by Bab Jablonski | 26 September 2023
Pack Away Your Winter Mittens, The Startup Winter Is Over
News

Pack Away Your Winter Mittens, The Startup Winter Is Over

by Salome Wyant | 7 October 2023
Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance
News

Tesla Urges Stricter Fuel Standards To Maintain EV Dominance

by Tiffany Espinoza | 19 October 2023
Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap
News

Bird Removed From NYSE As It Struggles To Maintain Market Cap

by Helga Mclaurin | 2 October 2023

Recent Stories

11 Best L Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Best L Workstation For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023
8 Amazing HP Z240 Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing HP Z240 Workstation For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023
8 Best Workstation On Wheels For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Workstation On Wheels For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023
8 Amazing S2S Sit Stand Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing S2S Sit Stand Workstation For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023
7 Best Dell Precision Mobile Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Best Dell Precision Mobile Workstation For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023
8 Amazing HP Z2 Mini Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing HP Z2 Mini Workstation For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023
6 Best Dewalt Dw7231 Miter-Saw Workstation Tool Mounting Brackets For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Best Dewalt Dw7231 Miter-Saw Workstation Tool Mounting Brackets For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023
13 Best 16 Core Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best 16 Core Workstation For 2023

by Tamarra Boothe | 22 November 2023