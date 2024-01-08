Newsnews
Electric Vehicle Sales Remain Strong In Q4, But Could Have Been Stronger

Written by: Anna-Diane Valdivia | Published: 9 January 2024
If you’ve only been reading headlines these past few months, you’d think demand for electric vehicles has fallen off a cliff. However, recent data from Tesla and GM’s annual sales figures paint a different picture. Tesla delivered 38% more vehicles this year compared with last year, while GM sold 93% more. This indicates that the market for electric vehicles is far from sputtering.

Key Takeaway

The demand for electric vehicles remains strong, as evidenced by the significant sales growth reported by Tesla and GM. However, automakers need to reassess their forecasts and strategically allocate resources to make the most of the evolving EV market.

Overly Rosy Forecasts and the Reality of EV Market Growth

The reality is that automakers seem to have overestimated the future growth of the EV market, possibly based on a year and a half of sales data collected during a period of constrained supply, soaring inflation, and pent-up consumer demand. This led them to misinterpret a unique situation as a broader trend, resulting in overly optimistic forecasts.

In essence, the automakers mistook a black swan in a small pond for a flock of white ones approaching over the horizon.

The Continued Potential of the EV Market

Despite the challenges, the potential for the EV market remains significant. In countries like Norway, where 82% of new vehicles are electric, the transition has already taken place. Even in the U.S., where the transition is still in progress, consumer sentiment toward electric vehicles remains high, with about a quarter of Americans expressing their intention to purchase a fully electric vehicle in the future. Forecasts also predict that EVs will make up around 25% of the market by 2026.

While the demand for electric vehicles is evident, automakers need to take strategic steps to capitalize on this potential.

Challenges and Opportunities for Automakers

Automakers must consider how to allocate their resources effectively to maximize the opportunities presented by the growing demand for electric vehicles. The approach may vary depending on whether the automaker is Tesla or another company.

