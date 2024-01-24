EBay To Cut 1,000 Jobs Due To Slow Growth

E-commerce giant eBay has announced its decision to lay off 1,000 employees, constituting approximately 9% of its workforce. This move comes as a result of the company’s inability to achieve significant growth in the face of challenging economic conditions. In addition to the job cuts, eBay also intends to eliminate several contract roles in the upcoming months.

CEO Acknowledges Growth Challenges

CEO Jamie Iannone candidly acknowledged that while the company had been swift in its hiring process, it had failed to expand sufficiently to justify the existing headcount. In a note addressed to the employees, Iannone stated, “Despite facing external pressures, like the challenging macroeconomic environment, we know we can be better with the factors we control. While we are making progress against our strategy, our overall headcount and expenses have outpaced the growth of our business.”

Organizational Changes to Enhance Customer Experience

To address these issues, eBay is implementing organizational changes aimed at aligning and consolidating certain teams to enhance the end-to-end customer experience and better cater to the needs of its global customer base.

Industry-Wide Job Cuts

eBay’s decision to downsize its workforce aligns with a trend observed across various organizations, with companies such as Google, Amazon (including Twitch and Audible), Discord, Duolingo, Pixar, and Unity also announcing job cuts in January 2024.

Financial Performance and Controversies

In the third quarter of 2023, eBay reported $2.5 billion in revenue and $1.3 billion in profits. However, the company provided a tepid outlook for Q4, citing a decline in consumer spending. eBay also generated $2.2 billion from the sale of its equity in online ad business Adevinta to Permira and Blackstone last year. Additionally, the company acquired Certilogo, a provider of digital IDs for apparel, in July. eBay is scheduled to disclose its Q4 earnings next month.

Amidst these developments, eBay has been involved in several controversies. Earlier this month, the company agreed to pay $3 million in a corporate cyberstalking case involving a U.S.-based couple. Furthermore, in September, the Department of Justice accused the e-commerce platform of selling products that could pose environmental and public health risks.