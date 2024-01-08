Newsnews
Bitcoin ETFs, Carta’s Latest Trouble, And Space Exploration Updates

Written by: Jessika Benner | Published: 9 January 2024
Welcome back to Equity, where we bring you the latest in tech news and the business of startups. In today’s episode, we cover the following topics:

Key Takeaway

The impending approval of bitcoin spot ETFs is expected to bring market turbulence, while Carta’s internal issues highlight the importance of ethical business practices.

Stocks and Crypto

Tech stocks are relatively stable as the market reacts to the Boeing situation. Meanwhile, the price of bitcoin is on the rise in the world of cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin ETFs

A surge of new filings for bitcoin spot ETFs has been observed, with a focus on offering low-fee structures to attract investors. The approval of these investment vehicles is anticipated in the coming week, potentially leading to market fluctuations.

Carta’s Trouble

Carta, a company providing cap table software for startups, is facing challenges as reports emerge of some sales personnel attempting to facilitate trades using internal information without customer consent, leading to a contentious situation.

Space Exploration

The ULA successfully launched its rocket, marking a significant development in space launch competition and paving the way for future lunar exploration.

