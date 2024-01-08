Amazon’s New AI-Powered Features Revolutionize Online Apparel Shopping

Amazon has recently announced its latest endeavor to revolutionize the online shopping experience by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into the process of finding the perfect fit when purchasing apparel. The e-commerce giant has introduced four AI-powered features aimed at addressing the persistent challenge of finding clothing that fits accurately, which is a leading cause for high return rates in online apparel purchases.

The Challenge of Finding the Right Fit

According to a study by Coresight Research, the average return rate for clothing ordered online is 24.4%, significantly higher than the overall online return rate. This trend has been exacerbated by the convenience of home try-ons and easy return processes, leading to an increase in online returns for retailers and brands. Customers often resort to ordering multiple sizes or colors and returning the items that do not meet their expectations, further contributing to the high return rates.

AI-Powered Solutions

Amazon has leveraged AI to introduce several innovative solutions to address the fit-related challenges in online apparel shopping. These features include personalized size recommendations, “Fit Insights” for sellers, AI-generated highlights from fit reviews, and revamped size charts.

Personalized Size Recommendations: Amazon Fashion has developed a deep learning algorithm that utilizes AI to assist customers in finding their best-fitting size across various styles. The algorithm considers the size relationship between different brands, product reviews, and customer fit preferences in real-time to provide accurate size recommendations.

Fit Review Highlights: This feature extracts information about the apparel's fit from customer reviews and provides a concise summary of size accuracy, garment fit, and fabric stretch. It aims to save users time by offering personalized and easy-to-read highlights from numerous customer reviews.

Improved Size Charts: Amazon Fashion is using AI to extract, clean, and standardize product size charts from various sources, ensuring more accurate and consistent sizing information for customers.

Fit Insights Tool for Sellers: Sellers are provided with AI-powered insights to better understand customer fit needs, enabling them to improve their communication of sizing information and guide future manufacturing efforts based on customer feedback and returns data.

These AI-powered features represent Amazon’s commitment to enhancing the online shopping experience for its customers. By incorporating AI into various aspects of its platform, Amazon continues to innovate and improve the way customers shop for clothing and other products online.