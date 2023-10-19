amazon-introduces-consult-a-friend-feature-for-social-shopping

Amazon is set to revolutionize the online shopping experience with the launch of its new Consult-a-Friend feature in the Amazon app. The highly anticipated feature aims to empower consumers by allowing them to seek advice from trusted friends while browsing for products.

Key Takeaway Amazon is launching the Consult-a-Friend feature, allowing shoppers to seek advice from trusted friends while browsing for products. This new social shopping experience aims to help customers make more informed purchase decisions by leveraging the opinions of their network. With the upcoming holiday season, this feature is expected to be particularly useful for finding the perfect gifts. The Consult-a-Friend feature will be available in the Amazon app across several countries, while additional updates, such as the “Create” button in the Inspire shopping feed, further enhance the overall shopping experience.

Consult-a-Friend: Making Informed Purchase Decisions

The Consult-a-Friend feature, also known as “Ask for your friends’ votes,” enables shoppers to send a message to specific individuals whose opinions they value. These messages include a link to a unique platform where friends can react to the product using emojis and even provide additional commentary.

Amazon recognizes that recommendations from friends and family are among the most trusted sources of advice for customers. The company’s internal data revealed that customers were already sharing products with their network through the app’s existing “Share” button. In fact, billions of product shares occurred through messaging services, social media apps, and email.

To enhance this sharing behavior, Consult-a-Friend will focus on product categories where customers seek additional feedback, such as apparel, shoes, electronics, and furniture. The feature arrives just in time for the upcoming holiday shopping season, when customers often turn to friends and family for gift ideas.

How It Works

Using the Consult-a-Friend feature is simple. Amazon app users need to enable the “Ask for your friends’ votes” button for their first use. Once activated, they can choose their preferred messaging app to share the link with their selected individuals.

Recipients who click on the link will be directed to the Amazon Shopping app, where they can view product details and express their opinions through emojis or written responses. It is important to note that recipients must be signed into their Amazon account within the app to provide feedback.

The sender will be able to view the collective sentiments and comments from all their friends and other recipients within the Amazon Shopping app.

Availability and More Updates

The Consult-a-Friend feature will be available starting tomorrow in the Amazon app across multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, India, and the United Kingdom, among others.

In addition to the Consult-a-Friend feature, Amazon is also introducing a new “Create” button to its Inspire shopping feed. This TikTok-like feature allows users to create and share content about their favorite products. By capturing photos or videos and tagging the products, users can contribute to the community-driven Inspire feed.