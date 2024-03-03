Newsnews
News

Tech News Roundup: Apple Cancels Car, Google’s AI Blunder, And Bumble’s Setback

Written by: Caterina Nicolas | Published: 3 March 2024
tech-news-roundup-apple-cancels-car-googles-ai-blunder-and-bumbles-setback
News

Welcome to the latest edition of Week in Review (WiR), where we bring you the most significant events in the tech industry. This week, we witnessed some major developments, including Apple’s decision to halt its autonomous electric car project, Google’s AI mishap, and Bumble’s disappointing Q4 results. Let’s delve into the details of these headline-making stories and more.

Key Takeaway

Apple cancels its autonomous car project, Bumble grapples with disappointing financial results, and Google faces criticism over an AI blunder, reflecting the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the tech industry.

Apple Scraps Autonomous Car Project

Apple has made the surprising announcement to discontinue its ambitious endeavor to develop an autonomous electric car. This move has led to the potential downsizing of the team involved in the project, marking a significant shift in Apple’s strategic focus. The decision to halt the car project adds to a list of other initiatives that Apple has abandoned, including AirPower and a TV-related venture.

Bumble Faces Challenges

Bumble, the popular dating app, faced a setback as it reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results, with a net loss of $32 million and revenue of $273.6 million, falling short of Wall Street’s projections. In response, CEO Lidiane Jones announced plans to lay off approximately 30% of Bumble’s workforce, amounting to around 350 employees. Additionally, the company aims to revitalize its growth through a comprehensive app overhaul.

Google’s AI Blunder

Google found itself in an embarrassing situation due to an AI model that generated images with a lack of historical context, leading to widespread criticism. The tech giant issued an apology for the AI’s oversight, acknowledging the need for sensitivity and accuracy in such endeavors.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

CES 2024: Top Reveals And Innovations Unveiled
News

CES 2024: Top Reveals And Innovations Unveiled

by Joscelin Harder | 11 January 2024
How to Use Spotify Pair With External Devices
How To

How to Use Spotify Pair With External Devices

by Lorie Roque | 27 August 2020
MWC 2024: Latest Announcements And Innovations Unveiled
News

MWC 2024: Latest Announcements And Innovations Unveiled

by Elfreda Urquhart | 28 February 2024
Google’s AI Model Generates Embarrassing And Inaccurate Images
News

Google’s AI Model Generates Embarrassing And Inaccurate Images

by Cacilia Atwater | 24 February 2024
Google Launches New Open LLMs, Rivian Lays Off Staff, And Signal Rolls Out Usernames
News

Google Launches New Open LLMs, Rivian Lays Off Staff, And Signal Rolls Out Usernames

by Dode Roden | 25 February 2024
Apple Cancels Project Titan: Autonomous Electric Car Effort Comes To An End
News

Apple Cancels Project Titan: Autonomous Electric Car Effort Comes To An End

by Wrennie Whitesell | 28 February 2024
Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights
FINTECH

Essential Guide to Fintech: Trends, Technologies, and Insights

by Queenie Samples | 8 April 2022
Exploring The Latest Tech Innovations At CES 2024
News

Exploring The Latest Tech Innovations At CES 2024

by Neilla Pete | 13 January 2024

Recent Stories

How To Start A New Career In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Start A New Career In FIFA 22

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024
How To Level Up Fast In FIFA 22 Career Mode
GAMING

How To Level Up Fast In FIFA 22 Career Mode

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024
Tech News Roundup: Apple Cancels Car, Google’s AI Blunder, And Bumble’s Setback
News

Tech News Roundup: Apple Cancels Car, Google’s AI Blunder, And Bumble’s Setback

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024
How To Change Kit Number In FIFA 22 Career Mode
GAMING

How To Change Kit Number In FIFA 22 Career Mode

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024
FIFA 22 How To Delete Career
GAMING

FIFA 22 How To Delete Career

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024
What Is Golden Goal FIFA 22
GAMING

What Is Golden Goal FIFA 22

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024
How To Win In FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Win In FIFA 22

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024
How To Find Regens FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Find Regens FIFA 22

by Caterina Nicolas | 3 March 2024