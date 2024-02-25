Google Launches New Open LLMs, Rivian Lays Off Staff, And Signal Rolls Out Usernames

Welcome to the latest tech news roundup! This week, we have some significant developments in the tech industry, including Google’s release of new open large language models, Rivian’s decision to lay off staff, and Signal’s introduction of usernames. Let’s dive into the details.

Google’s New Open LLMs

Google has unveiled two new open large language models, Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, as part of its ongoing efforts to lead the way in generative AI. These models, inspired by Gemini, Google’s flagship family of GenAI models, are now available for both commercial and research purposes.

Rivian’s Workforce Reduction

Rivian, a prominent player in the electric vehicle market, has announced a 10% reduction in its salaried workforce. This move is aimed at streamlining costs in the face of a challenging market environment for electric vehicles, adding pressure to the prospects of its upcoming R2 electric vehicle.

Signal Introduces Usernames

Signal, known for its focus on privacy and security, has rolled out a new feature that allows users to maintain their privacy by using usernames instead of phone numbers. This enhancement underscores the platform’s commitment to offering robust privacy options to its users.