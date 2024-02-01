google-maps-unveils-generative-ai-feature-to-enhance-discovery

Google Maps has announced the introduction of a generative AI feature aimed at revolutionizing the process of discovering new places. The new feature, powered by large language models (LLMs), is designed to analyze the vast database of over 250 million locations on Google Maps, as well as contributions from more than 300 million Local Guides. This innovative approach is set to provide users with personalized recommendations based on their specific preferences and interests.

Enhanced Discovery Experience

The generative AI feature on Google Maps is set to offer a more conversational and intuitive search experience. By utilizing natural language queries, users can now easily find recommendations for specific interests, such as “places with a vintage vibe in SF.” The AI will then generate tailored suggestions, including categorized shopping recommendations, photo carousels, and review summaries. Moreover, the feature is designed to respond to follow-up questions, further enhancing the discovery process.

Accessible to Select Users

While the early access experiment is initially rolling out in the U.S. and will be available to select Local Guides, Google has plans to make this feature accessible to a wider audience in the near future. The company aims to extend the reach of this innovative AI-powered functionality to users across different regions, providing them with a seamless and personalized discovery experience.

Continued Evolution of Google Maps

This latest development comes on the heels of Google’s recent updates to Maps, which have focused on integrating AI-powered features to enhance the platform’s search capabilities. By leveraging generative AI, Google Maps is poised to transform into a comprehensive destination for discovering new places, further expanding its role beyond navigation.