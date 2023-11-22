Elon Musk Announces Grok’s Launch To X Premium+ Subscribers Next Week

Elon Musk, the owner of X, recently confirmed that the highly-anticipated chatbot Grok will be available to all X Premium+ subscribers starting next week. This announcement comes shortly after screenshots of Grok appearing on X’s web app surfaced online. While Musk’s track record for delivering products on time has been inconsistent, code developments in X’s own app indicate that Grok integration is already underway.

Key Takeaway Elon Musk has announced that Grok, the chatbot developed by xAI, will be launched to X Premium+ subscribers next week. Grok’s unique personality and real-time access to knowledge via the X platform set it apart from other AI chatbots. Its inclusion in the Premium+ subscription tier holds the potential to attract new users and increase revenue for X. However, the platform faces challenges such as the ongoing advertiser exodus and concerns about antisemitic content.

Grok’s Addition to the X Platform

In leaked screenshots shared by app researcher Nima Owji, it was revealed that Grok will have its own URL on X’s web app, located at twitter.com/i/grok. The screenshots also showed that non-Premium+ subscribers would be prompted to upgrade their subscription to gain access to Grok. Additionally, a “Ask Grok” text entry box was visible, highlighting the chatbot’s functionality. Although these features were not yet publicly available, they indicate that the rollout of Grok is imminent.

Grok’s Unique Personality and Functionality

Grok, developed by xAI, will not only compete with other chatbots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard but also promises to offer a more distinctive personality. According to xAI’s website, Grok will respond to user questions “with a bit of wit” and is said to have a “rebellious streak.” The chatbot aims to answer “spicy” questions that other AI systems may reject. While personality is a key differentiator, Grok will also have real-time access to knowledge via the X platform, providing users with accurate and up-to-date responses.

Grok and X’s Premium Subscriptions

The introduction of Grok to X’s Premium+ subscription tier could help boost sign-ups and generate additional revenue for the platform. X recently revamped its Premium service, which now includes three tiers: Basic ($3 per month), X Premium ($8 per month), and Premium+ ($16 per month). While Grok joins the higher-priced Premium+ tier, X is faced with the challenge of retaining advertisers due to concerns about antisemitic content and Musk’s own controversial behavior. The revenue generated through Premium+ subscriptions will be crucial for the platform’s financial stability.

Grok’s Debut Amid Industry Drama

Grok’s expected launch comes after a week of turmoil at rival AI company OpenAI. The CEO, Sam Altman, was ousted due to a board rebellion but later returned as CEO after negotiations. Altman, along with co-founder Greg Brockman, were both announced as new hires by Microsoft. Altman took notice of Grok’s arrival and even engaged in a lighthearted exchange with Musk on Twitter. Despite their history, Musk and Altman have remained competitors in the AI industry.