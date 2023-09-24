Newsnews
Elon Musk Proposes Monthly Fee For X, OpenAI Launches DALL-E 3, And Cisco Acquires Splunk

Written by: Eliza Rusch | Published: 24 September 2023
Elon Musk Considers Charging Users for X

In a conversation with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), hinted at the possibility of charging users a monthly fee for accessing the platform. Musk expressed concerns about the increasing number of bots on the platform and suggested that implementing a small payment could help address this issue. While no official decision has been made, this news has generated a significant buzz among X users and tech enthusiasts.

Key Takeaway

Elon Musk’s potential introduction of a monthly fee for X users, OpenAI’s launch of DALL-E 3, and Cisco’s acquisition of Splunk are the highlights of this week in tech. These developments indicate an evolving landscape where social media platforms explore alternative revenue models, AI advances in image generation, and tech companies pursue strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

OpenAI Launches DALL-E 3, an Upgraded Text-to-Image Tool

OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research laboratory, recently unveiled DALL-E 3, an enhanced version of its revolutionary text-to-image tool. Subscribers to the premium ChatGPT plans, ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Enterprise, can now use ChatGPT to request images and further refine their preferences through conversations with the chatbot. The results are delivered directly within the chat app, streamlining the process of generating customized images based on textual input. This development marks a significant step forward in the field of AI-generated visual content.

Cisco Acquires Splunk in $28 Billion Deal

In a surprising move, Cisco, a technology conglomerate, announced its acquisition of Splunk, a leading observability platform, for a staggering $28 billion. This strategic decision aligns with Cisco’s goal of enhancing its security business and providing customers with improved insights into security threats. Splunk’s observability platform complements Cisco’s existing offerings and is expected to contribute significantly to the company’s growth and innovation in the cybersecurity sector.

