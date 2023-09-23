Newsnews
News

PhonePe Launches Zero-Fee App Store To Challenge Google In India

Written by: Karoly Barney | Published: 23 September 2023
phonepe-launches-zero-fee-app-store-to-challenge-google-in-india
News

PhonePe, the fintech company backed by Walmart, has launched the Indus AppStore Developer Platform in a bold move to challenge Google in India’s app market. The platform promises a zero platform fee and no commission on in-app purchases, positioning itself as an attractive alternative to Google’s Play Store.

Key Takeaway

PhonePe has launched the Indus AppStore Developer Platform, offering zero platform fees and no commission on in-app purchases. This move challenges Google’s dominance in India’s app market and provides a localized alternative for developers.

India’s Largest Market

With over 450 million registered users on its payments app, PhonePe is keen to win over Android developers in what is Google’s largest market. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has partnered with phonemakers for distribution, ensuring wide reach for the ‘made-in-India’ app store.

Features and Benefits

The Indus AppStore Developer Platform offers several locally relevant features, including support for third-party payment providers, 12 Indian languages, and a phone number-based login system. In a move to attract developers, PhonePe will not charge any listing fee for the first year, and only a nominal cost thereafter. Additionally, the fintech company will not levy a commission on in-app purchases, in stark contrast to Google’s 15-30% fee.

To address concerns raised by local developers about Google’s delayed responses and U.S. timezone operating hours, PhonePe has established an India-based team to offer dedicated support. The startup sees the app store as a crucial strategic move and has been working on it for years.

Rising Frustrations with Google

The launch of the Indus AppStore Developer Platform comes at a time when many Indian businesses and startups are growing increasingly frustrated with Google. While Google’s Android operating system dominates the Indian smartphone market, app developers have been limited to working with just one app store for distributing their apps.

PhonePe’s aim is to provide a credible alternative to the Google Play Store that is more localized, offering better app discovery and consumer engagement. This move follows other attempts by local entrepreneurs, as well as a push for regulatory intervention, to challenge Google’s dominance in the Indian app market.

Google’s Presence and Regulatory Challenges

India is a crucial overseas market for Google, where it has invested over $10 billion in the past decade. It reaches over 700 million internet users in the country. However, the tech giant has faced criticism and regulatory intervention, including antitrust fines, for its business practices that favor its own services.

PhonePe is optimistic that the Indian watchdog’s push for Google to accept third-party app stores and incorporate features that are pertinent to local needs will be successful. The fintech startup believes that Google’s compliance will lead to greater competition, improved industry insights, and enhanced consumer protection.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

PhonePe Launches Zero-Fee App Store To Challenge Google In India
News

PhonePe Launches Zero-Fee App Store To Challenge Google In India

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
LimeLoop’s Sustainable Solution: Reusable Mailers To Replace Cardboard Boxes
News

LimeLoop’s Sustainable Solution: Reusable Mailers To Replace Cardboard Boxes

by Tove Belk | 23 September 2023
How CFOs Can Optimize SaaS Spend To Reduce Costs
News

How CFOs Can Optimize SaaS Spend To Reduce Costs

by Andriana Schmid | 23 September 2023
New Apple Security Updates Patch Zero-Day Vulnerabilities
News

New Apple Security Updates Patch Zero-Day Vulnerabilities

by Josepha Wolters | 23 September 2023
Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck
News

Pitch Deck Teardown: Unveiling Transcend’s $20M Series B Funding Round Deck

by Anni Addison | 23 September 2023
Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Corabel Eberle | 23 September 2023
AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage
News

AquaLith Revolutionizes Battery Technology To Address US Battery Material Shortage

by Carie Crain | 23 September 2023
Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers
News

Google’s Parisa Tabriz On Strengthening Security Measures To Combat Hackers

by Cami Mejias | 23 September 2023

Recent Stories

PhonePe Launches Zero-Fee App Store To Challenge Google In India
News

PhonePe Launches Zero-Fee App Store To Challenge Google In India

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
How To Download Youtube Videos Onto IPod
How To Download Videos

How To Download Youtube Videos Onto IPod

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
How To Download Vine Videos On IPhone
How To Download Videos

How To Download Vine Videos On IPhone

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
How To Download Adobe Flash Player Videos From Websites
How To Download Videos

How To Download Adobe Flash Player Videos From Websites

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
How To Download Panopto Videos Student
How To Download Videos

How To Download Panopto Videos Student

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
How To Download Videos From Discord
How To Download Videos

How To Download Videos From Discord

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
How To Download Videos From Teachable
How To Download Videos

How To Download Videos From Teachable

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023
How To Download Dood Videos
How To Download Videos

How To Download Dood Videos

by Karoly Barney | 23 September 2023