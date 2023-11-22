Mastodon’s Latest Feature Takes A Stance Against “Reply Guys”

Mastodon, the social media platform known for its commitment to creating a safe and inclusive environment, is addressing a prevalent issue that plagues Twitter users: the relentless “reply guys.” These individuals, often men, engage in overly familiar and condescending behavior when replying to women’s posts. Mastodon is combatting this problem with its latest feature, designed to discourage users from responding inappropriately or unnecessarily to strangers.

Putting a Stop to Unwanted Commentary

The Mastodon app for Android is now experimenting with a reminder feature. When users attempt to respond to a stranger’s post, they will receive a gentle reminder. This alert may also provide additional context, such as the person’s expertise or the age of the post, to prevent awkward situations and discourage unhelpful commentary.

Mastodon founder and CEO Eugen Rochko explains, “While we’re exploring multiple different avenues to tackle this issue, the idea we’re experimenting with today is simply reminding people when they’re about to respond to a stranger. We also believe that by showing a bit of information about the person you’re about to talk to, we can prevent some awkward situations, such as explaining something to an expert in a given field.”

Setting Boundaries for Old Discussions

The new feature also addresses the unintentional resurfacing of older posts. Users will receive a reminder when they attempt to respond to a post that is over three months old. These posts are considered no longer part of an active discussion, and the reminders aim to prevent unnecessary engagement.

Users have the option to dismiss the warnings by tapping on the “Got it” button or the smaller, less obtrusive “Don’t remind me again” option.

Expanding the Feature to Other Platforms

Currently available only on the Mastodon Android app, these features will soon be introduced to the iOS app. If the experiment proves successful, Mastodon plans to implement them on the web interface as well.

The Power of Small Nudges

This initiative showcases the belief that small nudges can influence user behavior. Twitter, now known as X, utilized similar prompts prior to Elon Musk’s era. The platform would often remind users to read an article before retweeting it or suggest sharing a tweet instead of taking a screenshot. Notably, Twitter also introduced a feature that prompted users to revise “harmful” replies, resulting in a significant reduction of offensive language in subsequent interactions.

However, it is crucial to strike a balance between helpful nudges and freedom of expression. Excessive use of nudges may impede conversation rather than enhance it, undermining the platform’s purpose of fostering personal opinions and ideas.

By positioning the new feature as an “experiment,” Mastodon can fine-tune the timing and frequency of the reminders based on user feedback. The company remains committed to cultivating a positive posting experience on the platform and aims to preserve its reputation as a space for authentic and meaningful conversations.