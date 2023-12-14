Newsnews
News

Threads Social Network Now Available To Users In The European Union

Written by: Giovanna Studer | Published: 14 December 2023
threads-social-network-now-available-to-users-in-the-european-union
News

After a five-month wait, Meta’s social network Threads is finally accessible to people residing in the European Union. Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on Threads, welcomed the expansion, signaling the opening of Threads to more countries in Europe.

Key Takeaway

Threads, Meta’s social network, is now accessible to users in the European Union after a period of restricted access and compliance-related measures. The expansion is expected to contribute to Meta’s goal of surpassing 100 million monthly active users and marks the beginning of experimentation with ActivityPub integration.

Use without a Profile

For users in the EU, the Threads.net website offers a “Use without a profile” mode, eliminating the need to log in through Instagram. While this mode allows users to view posts, functionalities such as replying to, liking, or reposting them are unavailable.

Access Restrictions and Compliance

Initially, when Threads was launched in July, access for EU users was restricted to ensure compliance with the bloc’s regulations. This meant that users couldn’t download the app or access the social network via a web version using URLs. Additionally, measures were taken to prevent EU-based users from using a VPN to access the social network.

Official Launch and Future Plans

The official launch in the EU follows reports from the Wall Street Journal indicating Meta’s plans to introduce Threads in the region in December. This move is expected to aid Meta in surpassing 100 million monthly active users, as acknowledged by Zuckerberg during Meta’s Q3 earnings call.

ActivityPub Integration

In a recent announcement, Zuckerberg mentioned that Threads has begun experimenting with ActivityPub integration, allowing posts from the Meta-owned social network to potentially appear on compatible decentralized networks like Mastodon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023
EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks
News

EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks

by Vita Lark | 11 October 2023
EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War
News

EU Warns Meta Over Illegal Content And Disinformation Targeting Israel-Hamas War

by Allegra Pedigo | 12 October 2023
What Does Trading Block Mean
FINTECH

What Does Trading Block Mean

by Felita Ordaz | 15 November 2023
Meta And TikTok Face EU Request For Information On Response To Israel-Hamas War
News

Meta And TikTok Face EU Request For Information On Response To Israel-Hamas War

by Kore Rosales | 20 October 2023
EU Lawmakers Take Aim At ‘Arbitrary’ Decisions By Big Tech In Media Freedom Act Vote
News

EU Lawmakers Take Aim At ‘Arbitrary’ Decisions By Big Tech In Media Freedom Act Vote

by Glori Kellar | 4 October 2023
How To Watch The Euros
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch The Euros

by Danyelle Moreland | 4 August 2023
Who Is China’s Largest Trading Partner
FINTECH

Who Is China’s Largest Trading Partner

by Debera Vancleave | 15 November 2023

Recent Stories

Threads Social Network Now Available To Users In The European Union
News

Threads Social Network Now Available To Users In The European Union

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023
Proton Mail Launches New Desktop App For Enhanced User Experience
News

Proton Mail Launches New Desktop App For Enhanced User Experience

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023
Udaan Secures $340 Million In New Funding Led By M&G
News

Udaan Secures $340 Million In New Funding Led By M&G

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023
Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe
News

Qogita Raises $86M Series B To Compete With Ankorstore In Europe

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023
Instagram’s New AI-Powered Background Editing Tool Takes Stories To The Next Level
News

Instagram’s New AI-Powered Background Editing Tool Takes Stories To The Next Level

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023
Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets, Shifts Focus To Physical Goods Business
News

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets, Shifts Focus To Physical Goods Business

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023
Privacy Complaint Filed Against X Over EU Ads Targeting Sensitive Data
News

Privacy Complaint Filed Against X Over EU Ads Targeting Sensitive Data

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023
Maka Raises $2.65M To Revolutionize Fashion And Beauty E-commerce In Africa
News

Maka Raises $2.65M To Revolutionize Fashion And Beauty E-commerce In Africa

by Giovanna Studer | 14 December 2023