Meta Set To Launch Threads In The EU Next Month, Reports Suggest

Written by: Alis Burcham | Published: 1 December 2023
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is preparing to make a significant move in expanding the availability of its text-based social network, Threads. According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, Meta plans to launch Threads in the European Union (EU) next month. This anticipated move will bridge an important gap in the app’s global reach and open up new opportunities for engagement within the EU.

Key Takeaway

Meta’s plan to launch Threads in the European Union next month marks a crucial milestone for the text-based social network’s expansion. While compliance with EU regulations and the design of an algorithmic feed without user profiles pose challenges, this move presents an opportunity for Threads to gain a significant user base and propel itself towards its ambitious goal of one billion users.

What to Expect: EU Compliance and Access to Threads

To comply with the EU’s regulations, Meta is considering offering a view-only mode for Threads users in the region. This means that individuals would be able to conveniently access posts and content without necessarily creating a profile. However, for those who wish to actively participate and post on the platform, a profile creation process may be required.

It is noteworthy that Meta recently introduced a feature allowing users to delete their Threads profile without affecting their Instagram profile. This move demonstrates Meta’s commitment to providing a seamless and customizable user experience across its platforms.

Challenges and Opportunities: Algorithmic Feed and Data Privacy

One intriguing challenge that arises with the launch of Threads in the EU is how Meta will develop an algorithmic feed for users without any existing profile information. Additionally, it remains uncertain whether users will have the ability to follow other profiles on the platform. These factors will undoubtedly shape the user experience and determine the level of engagement within the Threads community.

Considering data privacy regulations, Threads has not yet incorporated advertising. However, it is crucial to note that the app collects a significant amount of data, as indicated by its privacy labels for iOS. Furthermore, the integration of Instagram as a login mechanism raises questions about data collection practices under the EU’s strict regulations, such as the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act. These regulations require explicit user consent for personalized advertising based on collected data.

Nevertheless, in an effort to cater to EU-based users, Meta currently offers a paid subscription option on Facebook and Instagram. This subscription allows users to enjoy an ad-free experience on these platforms.

Unlocking Growth Potential: Threads’ Ambitious Goals

During Meta’s Q3 earnings call, company CEO Mark Zuckerberg disclosed that Threads currently boasts less than 100 million monthly active users. Zuckerberg expressed optimism, stating that the platform has a “good chance” of reaching one billion users within a few years. The upcoming launch of Threads in the EU can undoubtedly contribute to this growth target, bringing in a substantial number of new users and enhancing engagement across the social network.

