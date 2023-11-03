New Ad-Free Subscription From Meta Challenges EU’s Privacy Protections

This week, Meta, the rebranded Facebook, announced its plan to launch an ad-free subscription service in Europe. Priced at €10 per month on the web and €13 per month on mobile, the subscription aims to provide users with an alternative to targeted ads. However, this move puts EU privacy regulations to the test.

The Shift in Meta’s Strategy

Meta’s decision to offer an ad-free subscription is not entirely surprising. As early as 2018, the company had expressed intentions to create a paid version of its platform that did not involve tracking and profiling user data. Now, after years of privacy scandals and regulatory scrutiny, this vision is becoming a reality.

The Privacy Dilemma: Pay or Be Tracked

With the introduction of the ad-free subscription, Meta presents users in Europe with a difficult choice. They can either pay for the privilege of privacy or continue using the free version, which requires agreeing to be tracked and profiled for targeted advertising. This places European users in a predicament as privacy is considered a fundamental right within the EU.

The Impact of GDPR on Meta’s Business Model

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) has played a significant role in shaping Meta’s approach to user data. The introduction of the GDPR in 2018 imposed stricter rules on data processing and granted individuals more control over their personal information. As a result, Meta has faced challenges in justifying its tracking and profiling practices under the GDPR’s legal framework.

The Battle for Consent

Meta’s current legal basis for its ad business relies on user consent. However, recent regulatory interventions have cast doubts on the company’s interpretation of consent. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has issued an EU-wide ban on Meta running targeted ads without obtaining users’ consent. Nevertheless, Meta’s approach to consent has raised concerns, as users are essentially forced to choose between privacy or financial burden.

The Slow Enforcement of GDPR

The enforcement of GDPR regulations against tech giants like Meta has been slow and challenging. Regulatory structures and the ability to choose favorable jurisdictions have allowed companies to evade rigorous scrutiny. Meta’s establishment in Ireland, for example, has provided some leeway in terms of regulatory control.

The Pricing of Privacy and Meta’s Business Model

Meta’s pricing for the ad-free subscription raises questions about the true value of privacy. By charging users a substantial amount for privacy protection, Meta appears to inflate the importance of individual data. This pricing strategy suggests that Meta benefits more from users’ data than it generates in revenue from continued access to that data.

The Regulatory Challenges Ahead

Regulators and authorities face multiple challenges in addressing Meta’s privacy practices. While the European Commission oversees the enforcement of regulations, such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA), the responsibility for Meta’s GDPR compliance falls to the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC). This fragmented approach risks delays and inefficiencies in addressing privacy concerns and holding Meta accountable.

The Future of Privacy and Meta’s Consent Game

Youth data protection poses another challenge for Meta, as the DSA prohibits the processing of minors’ data for ad targeting. Ensuring compliance and preventing age manipulation will be crucial in safeguarding children’s privacy. However, Meta’s ability to accurately identify minors remains uncertain.

As the regulatory landscape evolves, the question remains whether the European Commission will effectively address Meta’s privacy practices and enforce the rules without succumbing to legal maneuvering. To maintain its status as a rule-maker, the EU must confront Meta’s attempts to exploit privacy rights and protect individuals from invasive data practices.