Newsnews
News

Instagram Threads Surpasses 130 Million Monthly Users, Meta Reports

Written by: Penny Stanton | Published: 2 February 2024
instagram-threads-surpasses-130-million-monthly-users-meta-reports
News

During Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Instagram Threads, the text-based social networking app, has now exceeded 130 million monthly active users. This marks a significant increase of 30 million users from the previous quarter.

Key Takeaway

Instagram Threads, under Meta’s umbrella, has witnessed a substantial increase in its user base, surpassing 130 million monthly active users. The app’s resurgence in popularity and Meta’s strategic initiatives signal a promising trajectory for Threads’ future growth.

Threads’ Growth Trajectory

Zuckerberg expressed that Threads is experiencing steady growth, despite the app’s initial explosive popularity catching Meta off guard. He noted that the current user base surpasses the peak it achieved at its launch. In the previous quarter, Zuckerberg had also expressed optimism about Threads, envisioning its potential to reach 1 billion users within a few years.

Meta’s App Ecosystem

Meta’s family of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, collectively garnered 3.19 billion daily users in the fourth quarter. The monthly active user count for these apps stood at 3.98 billion, showcasing a notable increase from the prior quarter.

Threads’ Recent Performance

Recent data indicates a resurgence in Threads’ popularity. App intelligence provider Appfigures reported a threefold increase in Threads’ downloads in December, propelling it to become the sixth most downloaded app across the Apple App Store and Google Play. This surge in interest coincided with Meta’s strategic promotion of Threads’ viral content to Facebook users.

Threads’ Revival and Future Outlook

Despite facing a period of waning interest, Threads has managed to reclaim its momentum, dispelling premature speculations of its demise. Third-party estimates suggest that Threads currently boasts approximately 160 million users, underscoring its enduring relevance in the social media landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Meta To Roll Out Separate Account Deletion For Threads By December
News

Meta To Roll Out Separate Account Deletion For Threads By December

by Marietta Schlueter | 27 September 2023
New Option In Threads Lets Users Opt Out Of Sharing Posts On Facebook And Instagram
News

New Option In Threads Lets Users Opt Out Of Sharing Posts On Facebook And Instagram

by Maiga Kilgore | 14 November 2023
Zuckerberg Predicts Threads Could Reach 1 Billion Users In The Coming Years
News

Zuckerberg Predicts Threads Could Reach 1 Billion Users In The Coming Years

by Elinor Evans | 26 October 2023
Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone
News

Bluesky Reaches 1 Million Users Milestone

by Suzie Shin | 13 September 2023
Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Corabel Eberle | 23 September 2023
Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.
News

Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.

by Beatrisa Tinsley | 8 September 2023
BeReal Pushes Back At Report, Claims 25 Million Daily Users
News

BeReal Pushes Back At Report, Claims 25 Million Daily Users

by Elfreda Babbitt | 30 September 2023
Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X
News

Instagram Threads Preparing To Launch Trending Topics Feature In Battle With X

by Cynthia Barksdale | 10 October 2023

Recent Stories

Where Is The World Boss Diablo 4
GAMING

Where Is The World Boss Diablo 4

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024
How To Get Wolf Pup Diablo 4
GAMING

How To Get Wolf Pup Diablo 4

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024
Introducing Apple Vision Pro: The Ultimate AR Headset
News

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: The Ultimate AR Headset

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024
Orbital Composites And Virtus Solis Join Forces For Space-Based Solar Power Mission
News

Orbital Composites And Virtus Solis Join Forces For Space-Based Solar Power Mission

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024
Amazon Introduces Rufus, An AI Shopping Assistant In Its Mobile App
News

Amazon Introduces Rufus, An AI Shopping Assistant In Its Mobile App

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024
Instagram Threads Surpasses 130 Million Monthly Users, Meta Reports
News

Instagram Threads Surpasses 130 Million Monthly Users, Meta Reports

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024
Apple Vision Pro: A New Era Of Mixed Reality
News

Apple Vision Pro: A New Era Of Mixed Reality

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024
Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Apple’s Compliance With EU’s Digital Markets Act
News

Mark Zuckerberg Criticizes Apple’s Compliance With EU’s Digital Markets Act

by Penny Stanton | 2 February 2024