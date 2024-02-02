Instagram Threads Surpasses 130 Million Monthly Users, Meta Reports

During Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings report, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Instagram Threads, the text-based social networking app, has now exceeded 130 million monthly active users. This marks a significant increase of 30 million users from the previous quarter.

Key Takeaway Instagram Threads, under Meta’s umbrella, has witnessed a substantial increase in its user base, surpassing 130 million monthly active users. The app’s resurgence in popularity and Meta’s strategic initiatives signal a promising trajectory for Threads’ future growth.

Threads’ Growth Trajectory

Zuckerberg expressed that Threads is experiencing steady growth, despite the app’s initial explosive popularity catching Meta off guard. He noted that the current user base surpasses the peak it achieved at its launch. In the previous quarter, Zuckerberg had also expressed optimism about Threads, envisioning its potential to reach 1 billion users within a few years.

Meta’s App Ecosystem

Meta’s family of apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, collectively garnered 3.19 billion daily users in the fourth quarter. The monthly active user count for these apps stood at 3.98 billion, showcasing a notable increase from the prior quarter.

Threads’ Recent Performance

Recent data indicates a resurgence in Threads’ popularity. App intelligence provider Appfigures reported a threefold increase in Threads’ downloads in December, propelling it to become the sixth most downloaded app across the Apple App Store and Google Play. This surge in interest coincided with Meta’s strategic promotion of Threads’ viral content to Facebook users.

Threads’ Revival and Future Outlook

Despite facing a period of waning interest, Threads has managed to reclaim its momentum, dispelling premature speculations of its demise. Third-party estimates suggest that Threads currently boasts approximately 160 million users, underscoring its enduring relevance in the social media landscape.