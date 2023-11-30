New Update: Instagram Threads Search Now Supports ‘All Languages’

The popular social media app Instagram has recently announced an exciting new update to its direct messaging platform, Threads. In a bid to stay competitive with its rivals, such as Twitter and X, Instagram has expanded the keyword search feature to all markets where the app is available. This includes a wider range of languages, making the app more useful to its global user base.

Key Takeaway Instagram’s Threads app has expanded its keyword search feature to support all languages, making it more useful to its global user base. With ongoing improvements and a strategic focus on personal connections, Threads aims to offer a distinct experience compared to its competitors. The app’s upcoming launch in the European Union further demonstrates its commitment to catering to diverse markets.

Expanding Search Capabilities

This latest update comes after a successful testing phase of the keyword search feature in English-speaking markets, including Australia and New Zealand. Following positive feedback, Instagram quickly expanded the feature to other English and Spanish-speaking countries, such as the United States.

Now, Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has announced that the keyword search feature will be “supported in all languages.” This enhancement further solidifies Threads’ position as a valuable tool for a diverse range of users around the world.

Threads, which boasts nearly 100 million monthly users, has been making significant strides in recent months. There are reports of an upcoming launch in the European Union, set to take place as early as next month. This move is aimed at catering to the European market, where multiple languages are spoken. By offering search capabilities in the EU and beyond, Threads aims to become even more accessible to its global user base, which spans across over 100 countries.

Constant Iteration and Improvement

The Threads team has been diligently working on improving the app based on user feedback. They have introduced several features, including a chronological following feed, a web app, the ability to view likes, polls, GIFs, and hashtag support. The company has also promised a developer API and plans to integrate with ActivityPub, a decentralized social networking protocol used by networks like Mastodon.

Although Threads has not yet adopted a central feature like X’s Trending Topics, the company is positioning itself as a less real-time version of its competitor. The app’s algorithmic feed often features posts that are a few days old, reflecting its focus on personal connections rather than breaking news. Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has made it clear that the app’s primary goal is not to amplify news, which sets it apart from X.

Future Enhancements

Mosseri has also hinted at more improvements to the search feature coming soon. This demonstrates Instagram’s commitment to providing its users with the best possible experience. Additionally, to ensure reliable and accurate information, Threads continues to block certain terms such as “long covid” in search and directs users to trusted sources like the CDC’s website.

While Threads currently has a smaller user base compared to X, which boasts nearly 550 million monthly active users, there is still vast potential for growth. The app is not yet available in all of X’s supported markets, which suggests that there is room for expansion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic about Threads’ future, stating that it could potentially reach one billion users within a few years.