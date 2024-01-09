threads-accidentally-rolls-out-latest-search-results-feature

Today, multiple Threads users on the iOS app reported a new “Latest” option to sort search results on the social network. However, the company clarified that this feature was an internal prototype and was mistakenly rolled out.

Internal Prototype Mistakenly Released

The company stated, “Earlier today, an internal prototype was accidentally made available for a small number of people — this is not something we’re testing externally at this time.”

Instagram Head’s Previous Explanation

In November, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri had explained the absence of an option to search for the latest results in Threads, citing concerns about creating a “safety loophole.” He mentioned the potential for spammers and bad actors to exploit a chronological order of search results by flooding the platform with undesirable content.

Threads Search Feature Rollout

Threads initially tested the ability to search for posts in Australia and New Zealand in August 2023. Subsequently, Meta expanded the search to almost all English and Spanish-speaking countries where the social network was available. Later, in December, the company further expanded the search to all languages, coinciding with the launch in the EU.