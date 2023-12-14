proton-mail-launches-new-desktop-app-for-enhanced-user-experience

Proton Mail, the renowned encrypted email service, has introduced its very own desktop application, currently available in beta for select users on Windows and MacOS. This development marks a significant milestone for the platform, offering a more seamless and direct user experience.

Enhanced Desktop Experience

The new desktop app eliminates the need for intermediaries such as web browsers and bridge middleware, providing users with offline access and a more integrated experience. It also includes access to Proton Calendar, the encrypted calendar app launched by Proton in 2019.

New Features

Proton has also unveiled several new features for both web and desktop users. These include email auto-forwarding, enabling premium users to set rules for automatic forwarding of messages between Proton Mail accounts while maintaining end-to-end encryption (E2EE). Additionally, users can now utilize the “snooze” feature to set reminders for dealing with important emails at a later time, and benefit from attachment previews, allowing a glimpse into email attachments without having to fully open them.

Privacy-Centric Approach

Founded in 2014, Proton has expanded its offerings beyond encrypted email to include VPNs, a password manager, calendar, and cloud storage service called Proton Drive. The launch of the desktop app underscores the company’s commitment to providing enhanced privacy and security features directly to users, surpassing the offerings of traditional email providers.

Accessibility and Future Rollout

While the initial beta phase of the Proton Mail desktop app is limited to users on the Proton Visionary plan, the company has announced plans to make Visionary plans available again for a limited time. The desktop app is set to roll out to all users in early 2024, with the promise of open-sourcing the new email clients in due course.