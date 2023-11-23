Proton Drive: The Secure And Encrypted Cloud Storage Service For Mac Users

Singapore-based company Proton has just launched its highly anticipated end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage service, Proton Drive, for Mac users. This move follows the successful release of Proton Drive on the web, as well as its availability for Windows users four months ago. Proton, originally known for its privacy-focused email service Proton Mail, has been expanding its product offerings over the past few years, including VPNs, a password manager, calendar, and now, cloud storage.

Key Takeaway Proton has launched its end-to-end encrypted cloud storage service, Proton Drive, for Mac users, expanding its range of privacy-focused products.

Proton Drive offers automatic, full encryption for files and folders, providing a secure alternative to popular cloud storage services.

Users can synchronize their files seamlessly across different devices, including Mac, Windows, and mobile devices.

Proton Drive provides 1GB of free storage, with affordable paid plans starting at $4 per month for 200GB.

The company plans to make the Proton Drive Mac app open source in the future and aims to offer Linux compatibility.

Proton Drive’s Vision for Secure Cloud Storage

Proton Drive is part of Proton’s broader mission to provide secure alternatives to popular cloud storage services, such as Google Drive and iCloud. While Apple recently introduced end-to-end encryption for certain types of data on iCloud, it requires manual activation by users. In contrast, Proton Drive offers automatic, full encryption for all files and folders, including metadata and file names.

Cross-Platform Functionality for Seamless Synchronization

A notable advantage of Proton Drive is its compatibility across different devices and operating systems. With the recent Mac release, Proton Drive is now fully cross-platform, allowing users to synchronize their files seamlessly across all their devices. Whether using a Mac, Windows, or mobile device, users can now access their encrypted files anytime, anywhere.

1GB of Free Storage and Affordable Paid Plans

Proton Drive comes with 1GB of free storage for every user. For those requiring additional space and features, such as automatic file versioning for up to 10 years, Proton offers paid plans starting at $4 per month for 200GB of storage. This ensures that users have the flexibility to choose a plan that suits their needs and budget.

The Road Ahead: Open Source and Linux Compatibility

While Proton has a track record of open-sourcing most of its applications, the Proton Drive Mac app is not currently open source. However, the company has committed to making its code available for public inspection in the future. Additionally, Proton has indicated that Linux compatibility is in the pipeline, hoping to cater to Linux users on their long-term roadmap.