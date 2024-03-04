Newsnews
TikTok Introduces Data Portability API To Comply With European Regulations

Written by: Lucky Stith | Published: 4 March 2024
TikTok is rolling out a new data portability API in response to the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations, which aim to address the dominance of major tech companies. The move comes as TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, faces increased scrutiny as one of the designated “gatekeepers” by the EU.

Key Takeaway

TikTok’s introduction of the data portability API aligns with the evolving regulatory landscape in Europe, offering users more control over their data and fostering interoperability across platforms.

Enhanced Data Transfer Capabilities

The data portability API is a significant step for TikTok, as it allows for more dynamic and real-time data transfers. This API enables third-party developers to create pathways for users to move their TikTok data to other platforms, with user consent. It also marks a departure from the traditional closed ecosystem approach that has been prevalent in social networks.

API Functionality and Scope

Developers can leverage the API to access a range of data, including TikTok posts, profile information, activity, and direct messages. However, applicants must demonstrate a clear use case to gain access to the API, and it is currently only applicable to users in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Global Availability and User Control

While the API is open to developers worldwide, they must adhere to regional distinctions, particularly in the EEA. Additionally, TikTok is updating its ‘download your data’ tool, allowing users to select specific data categories for download. This feature will initially roll out in the EEA before becoming available globally.

