Newsnews
News

Apple Unveils New 13-inch And 15-inch MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

Written by: Ramonda Wertz | Published: 4 March 2024
apple-unveils-new-13-inch-and-15-inch-macbook-air-models-with-m3-chip
News

Apple has recently revealed its latest additions to the MacBook Air lineup, introducing new 13-inch and 15-inch models equipped with the powerful M3 chip. The 13-inch variant is priced at $1,099, marking a $100 reduction compared to the previous M2 Air model, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299. Both models are now available for pre-orders in the U.S., with general availability set for March 8.

Key Takeaway

Apple has introduced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models featuring the M3 chip, offering enhanced performance and capabilities. With improved battery life, advanced chip technology, and a variety of color options, the latest additions aim to elevate the user experience for Apple enthusiasts.

Enhanced Features and Upgrades

These new MacBook Air models boast an impressive 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p webcam, and upgraded Wi-Fi 6E radios. Additionally, they are equipped with two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users also have the option to connect two external displays, provided that the lid is closed.

The M3 chip, which made its debut last year, features an 8-core CPU paired with up to a 10-core GPU. Furthermore, the latest MacBook Air devices come with a three-mic array, enhancing voice clarity during calls.

Statement from Apple

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, expressed excitement about the new release, stating, “MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities.”

Color Options and Availability

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are offered in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray color options, providing users with a range of choices to suit their preferences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Naoma Blanco | 28 October 2023
Apple 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro: The Ultimate Desktop Among Laptops
News

Apple 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro: The Ultimate Desktop Among Laptops

by Toinette Florez | 6 November 2023
Apple Sends Out Invites For Upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ Event – New Macs Could Be On The Menu
News

Apple Sends Out Invites For Upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ Event – New Macs Could Be On The Menu

by Corine Whitten | 25 October 2023
Apple’s October Scary Fast Event: Unveiling The New MacBook Pro, IMac, And M3 Chips
News

Apple’s October Scary Fast Event: Unveiling The New MacBook Pro, IMac, And M3 Chips

by Nelle Collins | 31 October 2023
New Apple M3 Chips Unveiled, Promising Big Graphics Boost
News

New Apple M3 Chips Unveiled, Promising Big Graphics Boost

by Caterina Nicolas | 31 October 2023
Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect Tonight
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect Tonight

by Corine Whitten | 31 October 2023
13 Best Macbook Air Keyboard Cover for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Macbook Air Keyboard Cover for 2024

by Anatola Sandy | 25 August 2023
10 Amazing Macbook Trackpad Protector For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

10 Amazing Macbook Trackpad Protector For 2024

by Malanie Walls | 6 October 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Unveils New 13-inch And 15-inch MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip
News

Apple Unveils New 13-inch And 15-inch MacBook Air Models With M3 Chip

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024
Topsort Revolutionizes E-commerce Advertising With Clean And Effective Solutions
News

Topsort Revolutionizes E-commerce Advertising With Clean And Effective Solutions

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024
TikTok Introduces Data Portability API To Comply With European Regulations
News

TikTok Introduces Data Portability API To Comply With European Regulations

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024
Apple Fined €1.84 Billion In EU Over Anti-Steering On IOS Music Streaming Market
News

Apple Fined €1.84 Billion In EU Over Anti-Steering On IOS Music Streaming Market

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024
Qatar Launches $100M Startup Investment Program To Boost Tech Ecosystem
News

Qatar Launches $100M Startup Investment Program To Boost Tech Ecosystem

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024
How To Do Tricks In Volta FIFA 22
GAMING

How To Do Tricks In Volta FIFA 22

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024
How Does Dynamic Potential Work FIFA 22
GAMING

How Does Dynamic Potential Work FIFA 22

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024
Enabling USB Pop-Up: A Guide For Redmi Note 4 Users
Mobile Devices

Enabling USB Pop-Up: A Guide For Redmi Note 4 Users

by Ramonda Wertz | 4 March 2024