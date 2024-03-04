apple-unveils-new-13-inch-and-15-inch-macbook-air-models-with-m3-chip

Apple has recently revealed its latest additions to the MacBook Air lineup, introducing new 13-inch and 15-inch models equipped with the powerful M3 chip. The 13-inch variant is priced at $1,099, marking a $100 reduction compared to the previous M2 Air model, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,299. Both models are now available for pre-orders in the U.S., with general availability set for March 8.

Key Takeaway Apple has introduced new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models featuring the M3 chip, offering enhanced performance and capabilities. With improved battery life, advanced chip technology, and a variety of color options, the latest additions aim to elevate the user experience for Apple enthusiasts.

Enhanced Features and Upgrades

These new MacBook Air models boast an impressive 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p webcam, and upgraded Wi-Fi 6E radios. Additionally, they are equipped with two Thunderbolt ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Users also have the option to connect two external displays, provided that the lid is closed.

The M3 chip, which made its debut last year, features an 8-core CPU paired with up to a 10-core GPU. Furthermore, the latest MacBook Air devices come with a three-mic array, enhancing voice clarity during calls.

Statement from Apple

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, expressed excitement about the new release, stating, “MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities.”

Color Options and Availability

Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are offered in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray color options, providing users with a range of choices to suit their preferences.