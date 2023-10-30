Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect Tonight

Apple surprised its fans with one more event this year, aptly named “Scary Fast October.” Despite some supply chain issues, the company decided to hold a standalone event instead of announcing new hardware through press releases as it had done in the past. The event is scheduled for tonight at 5PM PT/8PM ET, and Apple enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see what the tech giant has in store.

A Unique and Enigmatic Event

This Apple event stands out not only because of the unexpected hardware announcements but also due to its timing and format. Unlike previous Apple events, which usually took place on Tuesday mornings at 10AM PT, “Scary Fast October” will kick off at 5PM PT/8PM ET on Monday night. This intriguing choice of schedule has sparked speculation and added an exciting Halloween touch to the event.

For those eager to follow along, Apple’s events page is the go-to destination, in addition to the stream available on YouTube. It’s worth noting, however, that the YouTube stream may have a slight delay compared to other sources.

Anticipated Hardware Announcements

The event’s name, “Scary Fast,” has sparked theories that Apple will unveil new chips, causing excitement among fans who have been waiting for the awaited release of new desktop silicon. The silver Apple logo on the invite, along with the augmented reality (AR) effect transforming it into the Finder widget, further strengthens the belief that new Macs will be the highlight of the night.

Among the most anticipated releases are a new 24-inch iMac and a MacBook Pro refresh powered by the M3 and M3 Pro chips, respectively. While a 32-inch iMac/iMac Pro is rumored to be in the works, it is unlikely to make an appearance until next year. Nevertheless, Apple seems ready to celebrate the arrival of macOS Sonoma with some exciting new hardware.

Other Possible Announcements

In addition to Macs, Apple might also give some love to the iPad lineup, with the Pro model being the most likely candidate for an upgrade. However, fans are hopeful that other devices in the line, such as the AirPods Max, will also receive attention. The event could also be an excellent opportunity for Apple to introduce USB-C connectors across multiple devices, just in time for the holiday season.

Interestingly, the Vision Pro, which had minimal stage time at the previous iPhone event, could take center stage to showcase demos and debut more content for its impending launch early next year.