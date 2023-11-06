Newsnews
Apple Denies Plans For 27-inch IMac: Focuses On 24-inch M3 Model

Written by: Malanie Rogan | Published: 6 November 2023
News

Apple has dismissed rumors and reports suggesting the release of a larger screen all-in-one desktop. The company made it clear that it has no plans for a 27-inch iMac, leaving users to explore other alternatives such as the 24-inch iMac or the Mac Studio.

Key Takeaway

Apple has denied the existence of a 27-inch iMac and instead focuses on the 24-inch M3 iMac as a suitable compromise for users. The new model offers a 4.5K resolution and is similar to its predecessor, with the main upgrade being the M1 chip. Rumors of an M3-series iMac Pro seem less likely now. The M3 iMac goes on sale tomorrow, November 7th.

Apple Positions the 24-inch M3 iMac as a Compromise

Apple is positioning the 24-inch M3 iMac as a suitable compromise between the 21.5-inch and 27-inch displays of the 2019 Intel iMac. With a 4.5K resolution, this new model serves as a middle ground, bridging the gap between the previous 4K and 5K models. In fact, the M3 iMac is quite similar to its predecessor in most aspects, apart from the chip upgrade to the M1.

No Room for the M3-series iMac Pro

Apple’s denial of a larger iMac also suggests that a potential M3-series iMac Pro might not be in the works. Currently, the new iMac only comes with the standard M3 chip, while the Mac Studio offers the M2 Max and M2 Ultra variants. If the next model does include the M3 Max and M3 Ultra chips, it leaves little room for a potential M3 Pro iMac Pro. However, the performance of an all-in-one handling the Max chip remains to be seen.

Expectations at Last Week’s Scary Fast Event

Many were anticipating the introduction of a larger and more powerful iMac alongside the 24-inch model at last week’s Scary Fast event. However, the rumored product failed to materialize, indicating that Apple will continue its focus on the existing lineup.

Availability of the M3 Model

The new M3 model will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, November 7th. For a better understanding of its capabilities, you can read our comprehensive reviews of the M3 iMac and M2 Ultra Mac Studio. Additionally, if you’re in need of a versatile laptop, we have also reviewed the M3 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro. For more detailed information about the M3 chips, you can find a breakdown of their features on our website.

