Newsnews
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect

Written by: Amii Abrego | Published: 28 October 2023
apples-scary-fast-october-mac-event-how-to-watch-and-what-to-expect
News

Apple has surprised its fans with the announcement of another event this year. While supply chain issues prevented the company from unveiling new hardware at last month’s iPhone 15 event, it has decided to hold a standalone event to make the much-anticipated announcements.

Key Takeaway

Apple has announced a standalone event called “Scary Fast” where it is expected to unveil new Macs and chips. The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s events page and YouTube. Alongside the new 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pro refresh, other announcements, such as updates to the iPad line and potential refreshes of older devices, could also be on the agenda.

The event, called Scary Fast, has generated speculation that Apple might finally release its new desktop silicon. However, unlike previous events, this one will not have an in-person component. It seems that Apple wants to make substantial announcements without requiring people to fly in from around the world.

This event is also different in terms of its start time. Instead of the usual 10 AM PT on a Tuesday morning, the kickoff is scheduled for 5 PM PT/8 PM ET on Monday night, just before Halloween. To follow along with the event, you can visit Apple’s events page or watch the live stream on YouTube, although the latter tends to lag behind the former.

New Macs and Chips Expected

The theme of “Scary Fast” suggests that Apple will likely unveil new chips during the event. The silver Apple logo on the invitation and the AR effect that transforms it into the Finder widget strongly indicate that we can expect new Macs.

The most anticipated announcements are the new 24-inch iMac and a MacBook Pro refresh featuring the M3 and M3 Pro chips, respectively. There are also rumors of a 32-inch iMac/iMac Pro in the works, but it seems unlikely to launch until next year. Despite that, Apple is likely to celebrate the arrival of macOS Sonoma with new hardware.

iPad and More

The iPad line could also receive some attention at the event. While the Pro model seems to be the most likely candidate for an update, there is a possibility of updates across the entire line, including the introduction of USB-C connectors. Additionally, this event might serve as an opportunity to refresh various devices, such as the AirPods Max, which were introduced almost three years ago.

It is unclear whether the event will focus solely on Macs or if other products will be showcased as well. The Vision Pro, for instance, had limited stage time at the iPhone event, so it is possible that Apple will provide more details and demos during this event. With its release scheduled for early next year, there might be additional content to debut.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Apple Sends Out Invites For Upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ Event – New Macs Could Be On The Menu
News

Apple Sends Out Invites For Upcoming ‘Scary Fast’ Event – New Macs Could Be On The Menu

by Maurine Donaldson | 25 October 2023
Who’s the BEST Virtual Assistant: Google, Alexa, Cortana, or Siri?
AI

Who’s the BEST Virtual Assistant: Google, Alexa, Cortana, or Siri?

by Pia | 22 August 2020
When Will New Airpods Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Will New Airpods Come Out

by Robbie Partain | 11 September 2023
When Is Amazon Prime Day October
TECHNOLOGY

When Is Amazon Prime Day October

by Pearla Franco | 29 August 2023
When Did The Airpods Max Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did The Airpods Max Come Out

by Emilee Linares | 11 September 2023
Amazon Black Friday Deals 2022: Save Up on Gadgets and More
TECHNOLOGY

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2022: Save Up on Gadgets and More

by Albert De Venecia | 7 November 2022
Google Unveils Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, And Pixel Watch 2 Ahead Of Made By Google Event
News

Google Unveils Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, And Pixel Watch 2 Ahead Of Made By Google Event

by Lauralee Sperling | 8 September 2023
New Google Pixel Event 2023: Expectations For The Pixel 8, Watch 2, And More
News

New Google Pixel Event 2023: Expectations For The Pixel 8, Watch 2, And More

by Melly Landeros | 30 September 2023

Recent Stories

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance
News

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023
Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market
News

Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023
Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown
News

Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023
Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire
News

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023
Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect
News

Apple’s Scary Fast October Mac Event: How To Watch And What To Expect

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023
New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups
News

New Business Model: Capturing Spread Can Benefit Startups

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023
Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%
News

Truecaller Faces Revenue Decline, Shares Drop By 32%

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023
Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost
News

Big Tech’s AI-Powered Advertising Boost

by Amii Abrego | 28 October 2023