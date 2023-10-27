Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

In the ever-evolving landscape of social media platforms, Instagram is taking a step back from news integration. This decision, communicated by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, opens doors for competitors to fill the void. One such contender is X, the company formerly known as Twitter, which is now planning to launch its own wire service called XWire. The aim? To challenge established press release services, such as Cision’s PR Newswire.

An All-Hands Meeting Sets the Stage

During an all-hands meeting, attended by X owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, the company outlined its ambitious vision for the future. Musk reiterated his desire to transform X into an “everything app,” expanding its scope to encompass creators, video content, payments, and even financial services. This broadening of X’s horizons positions it as a multifaceted platform catering to a wide array of user needs.

Targeting YouTube and LinkedIn

X is not content with simply maintaining the status quo; it has its sights set on challenging dominant players like YouTube and LinkedIn. In terms of video, X intends to rival the content offerings of YouTube, capitalizing on its existing user base and innovative features. Moreover, X recently introduced a job listing service, allowing companies to advertise available positions directly on the platform. While this move poses a threat to LinkedIn’s stronghold in the hiring space, its adoption on X remains limited. The company’s executives did not disclose specific strategies to compete with LinkedIn, but leveraging other areas, such as news distribution through press releases, could potentially bolster their position.

Impressive Milestones and User Engagement

During the meeting, X celebrated several milestones that highlight its influence and engagement. The platform now sees half a billion posts per day and generates a staggering 100 billion impressions daily. Additionally, users spend a collective 7.8 billion active minutes on X each day, with the average user dedicating 32 minutes to the platform. These statistics, albeit slightly divergent from recent third-party estimates, underscore X’s enduring appeal and ability to captivate its user base.