Linktree Acquires Koji, Expanding Its Reach In The Link-in-Bio Space

Written by: Rubi Devaney | Published: 15 December 2023
Australia-based link-in-bio platform Linktree has made a significant move by acquiring its competitor Koji from parent company GoMeta. This marks Linktree’s second investment of the year, as it continues to solidify its position in the link-in-bio category.

Key Takeaway

Linktree has acquired Koji, further solidifying its position in the link-in-bio category. The move underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and meeting the needs of its growing user base.

Linktree Acquires Koji

Linktree has officially announced the acquisition of Koji, a move that is expected to further strengthen its presence in the link-in-bio space. As part of the acquisition, Koji’s link-in-bio product is set to be discontinued on January 31, 2024. However, Linktree is offering Koji users a three-month trial of the Linktree Pro plan, showcasing its commitment to a smooth transition for the acquired user base.

Welcoming Koji Users

In a statement, Linktree expressed its excitement in welcoming Koji users to its community. The company emphasized its dedication to innovation and meeting the needs of both existing and new users, as it aims to evolve the link-in-bio category and establish itself as a leading platform for audience consolidation, growth, and monetization.

Strategic Growth

This acquisition comes as Linktree’s second move in the link-in-bio space this year, following its earlier acquisition of Bento. With a focus on expansion and enhancement of its offerings, Linktree continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing value to its users.

